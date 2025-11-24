Where to Find Carryout Thanksgiving Meals in Central Ohio

Source: DragonImages / Getty

Columbus has a wide range of Thanksgiving carryout options this year, from chef-prepared full meals to barbecue spreads, Italian dinner boxes, and heat-and-serve feasts.

Here’s a straightforward guide to help you plan your holiday meal:

Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

Offering a Thanksgiving in a Box meal for 10, along with additional à la carte holiday dishes. Orders due Nov. 5.

Winn Winn Cafe

Known for elevated twists on classics. Sides include dressing balls, balsamic Brussels sprouts, and honey-glazed carrots.

Littleton’s Market

A full Thanksgiving menu including turkey, traditional sides, and holiday specialty items such as a caviar kit.