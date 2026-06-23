8 Supplemental Draft Picks Ohio Football Fans Should Remember

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The NFL Supplemental Draft is back in the headlines after the league announced it will not hold a Supplemental Draft in 2026 despite an application from former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. The decision has sparked renewed interest in one of football’s most unusual player acquisition methods.

While the Supplemental Draft rarely produces household names, several players have left a lasting mark on the NFL. A few of them also have direct ties to the Cleveland Browns.

What Is The Supplemental Draft?

The NFL Supplemental Draft allows eligible players to enter the league after the traditional NFL Draft has already taken place. Teams submit bids for players using future draft picks. If a team wins the bidding, it forfeits its pick in that same round of the following year’s NFL Draft. The process is typically reserved for players whose college eligibility or circumstances change after the regular draft deadline.

The Supplemental Draft has produced Hall of Famers, Pro Bowlers and a few memorable Browns players over the years. Here are eight names Cleveland fans will never forget.

1. Bernie Kosar

Why Ohio fans remember him: Browns legend and one of the most famous Supplemental Draft picks ever. Cleveland acquired Kosar through the 1985 Supplemental Draft after he graduated early from Miami.