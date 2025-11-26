Listen Live
Police Shooting Locks Down Streets Near West Side Market

Roads near West Side Market shut down after police respond to a suspect reportedly armed with a pickaxe.

Published on November 26, 2025

Cleveland police fired at a man who tried to break into a store near West 25th and Lorain.

Officers first arrived after calls about a forced-entry attempt in the early morning. The suspect produced a pickaxe and advanced on officers after they ordered him to stop.

An officer deployed a taser that did not stop the man.

At least one officer fired their service weapon, but the suspect wasn’t struck. Authorities later took the suspect into custody near the scene.

Emergency crews transported the suspect to a hospital. Officials also said one officer suffered an injury during the incident and received treatment.

Police closed West 25th Street and portions of Lorain Avenue while investigators processed the scene. Businesses near the market briefly paused operations during the lockdown. Detectives plan to review video and witness statements before releasing the suspect’s name or filing charges.

