Shedeur Sanders Named Browns Starter for Final Four Games

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have turned to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders to lead the offense for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that Sanders will start the final four games, giving the organization a month-long opportunity to evaluate whether the rookie can be the franchise’s long-term answer at quarterback.

The decision follows Sanders’ standout performance Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Despite a 31-29 loss, Sanders threw for 364 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns. He nearly engineered a fourth-quarter comeback, leading two touchdown drives in the final five minutes.

“I’ve been really impressed with his work ethic,” Stefanski said regarding the decision. “He’s consistently gotten better. I feel good about where his development is heading.”

Sanders has already started three games this season. By finishing out the year, he will accrue seven total starts. This stretch serves as a critical audition for the rookie. The Browns currently hold two first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and Sanders’ performance could determine whether the front office selects a top quarterback prospect or builds around him.

Stefanski noted improvement in Sanders’ mechanics, specifically his ability to navigate the pocket under pressure.

“He continues to improve,” Stefanski said. “His footwork was good. It’s footwork you can coach off of.”

The Browns (record not specified) face a difficult schedule to close the season, with matchups slated against the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

For Sanders, the promotion offers a chance to solidify his standing in the NFL and prove he can lead an offense at the professional level. His ability to command the huddle and deliver in high-leverage situations will be the primary focus for Cleveland’s coaching staff as they plan for the future.