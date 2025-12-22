Netflix / Anthony Joshua / Jake Paul

Jake Paul learned a hard lesson last night: he’s not in the same league as Anthony Joshua.

In a bout that many didn’t take seriously, and thought wouldn’t make it past a round, let alone two, Anthony Joshua delivered a wake-up call in the form of a sixth-round knockout to the social media star turned professional boxer during the Netflix-sanctioned boxing match.

The 8-round match wasn’t a textbook affair, and saw Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) try his best to outlast the inevitable a**-whooping that was coming his way by circling away from Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) in the first half of the fight which earned him plenty of boos from the crowd inside the Kaseya Center Friday night in Miami, Florida.

Paul eventually ran out of gas, and Joshua let his hands loose, knocking Paul down four times during the bout, twice in the fifth round and twice in the sixth, with the decisive blow coming at the 1:31 mark.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

During the final knockout, Paul actually smiled, and later revealed that his jaw was broken after taking the devastating blow from Joshua.

Speaking about his performance in the fight, Joshua admitted that “It wasn’t the best performance,” while praising Paul for lasting as long as he did, and showing up for the fight, adding, “It took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found its destination.”

Social Media Loved Seeing Jake Paul Getting Knocked Out

Ed Mulholland

While Joshua took the high road, many viewers, especially those with melanin, celebrated Paul *in our best Smokey from Friday voice” getting knocked the f*** out, especially after walking out dressed up as the late Hulk Hogan, a known racist, and walking down the aisle alongside Tekashia 6ix9ine, who is heading back to prison.

We honestly hope this will be the last we see of Jake Paul in the ring, but we know that’s not the case.

But we, like everyone else, will revel in the moment from last night because Anthony Joshua knocked Paul out for the culture.

You can see more reactions below.