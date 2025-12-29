Browns Honor Family of Organ Donor Who Helped Save Bernie Kosar

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

The Cleveland Browns honored the family of Bryce Dunlap, the 21-year-old whose liver helped save former quarterback Bernie Kosar’s life. Dunlap passed away in November from complications of an anoxic brain injury. His family fulfilled his wish to donate his organs and directed his liver to Kosar during a life-saving transplant.

Before the Browns’ Week 17 game, the team invited Dunlap’s mother onto the field and presented her with a special Dawg Pound Captain recognition. Kosar shared a heartfelt message on the video board about Dunlap’s impact on his life.

Kosar has publicly expressed deep gratitude to the Dunlap family. He said their act of generosity means more than words can express and credits Bryce with giving him a second chance.

The tribute drew wide emotional support from fans in Huntington Bank Field. Many viewed the moment as a reminder of community strength and the power of selfless giving. The Browns organization recognized both the family’s grief and their contribution to Kosar’s ongoing recovery.

