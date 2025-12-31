Draymond Green Says It “F-cking Sucks” To Play On Christmas, Social Media Threatens To Trash Podcast Mics

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The NFL has been encroaching on the NBA’s unspoken ownership of Christmas Day games, and Draymond Green doesn’t mind it one bit.

The Golden State Warriors’ enforcer doesn’t hesitate to voice his concerns on the court, nor explain them even further on his The Draymond Green Show podcast. His latest target is being forced to play on Christmas Day, and truthfully, he’s over it.

“Playing on Christmas Day also f-cking sucks,” Green said on a recent episode of his podcast. “And the reason it sucks is, number one, what I—what I just said, it can affect your mood. Number two, we are human beings and, just like everyone else, enjoy Christmas Day with our families. That kinda gets messed up for us.”

Playing on Christmas Day is an honor because the slate of games is not only meant to be pretty damn competitive but also to represent the best teams in the league. But Draymond doesn’t care about the cachet that comes with it, because he thinks everyone else is off on December 25.

“They’re in their homes or on vacation with their families, making memories,” he continues. “We don’t—we don’t get that opportunity. So I hate when people are like, ‘Oh man, it’s an honor to play on Christmas Day.’ People should shut up. Like, no—you should shut up, because whether you played on Christmas Day or not, I don’t really care about the perspective.”

Of course, basketball players— like Green, who makes $25 million a season— aren’t the only people working on Christmas when there are healthcare workers also clocking, or even the rest of the Chase Center staff that makes sure the building runs smoothly on the holidays.

With a 17-16 record and being self-dubbed a “fading dynasty” by coach Steve Kerr, who just had a very public altercation with Green, but not seeing the Christmas Day honors much longer.

LeBron James echoed Green’s true feelings on Christmas Day games, too, saying he’d “much rather be at home with my family” when asked about his 20th year taking part in the tradition.

But social media is calling Green’s comments tone deaf. See the reactions below.