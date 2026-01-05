LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

In a major shakeup for the Cleveland Browns, the team has officially parted ways with head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons on the job. Stefanski was relieved of his duties Monday morning, bringing an end to his tenure despite a narrow 20-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the season finale.

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Stefanski finishes his time in Cleveland with a 45-56 record and saw the Browns go just 5-12 this season, following a tough 3-14 campaign in 2024. Those back-to-back losing seasons ultimately cost him his job, even though he earned two AP NFL Coach of the Year awards and led the franchise to playoff appearances in 2020 and 2023 — including Cleveland’s first postseason win in more than two decades.

Team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam thanked Stefanski for his leadership and character but said a change was needed after disappointing results. General Manager Andrew Berry, who arrived with Stefanski in 2020, will stay on and lead the search for the Browns’ next head coach.

In statements released by the team, Stefanski expressed deep gratitude to the organization, players, staff and fans for the opportunity and support he received over the years. The Browns now turn their focus to finding new leadership to guide a roster with promise but a need for better results.

Big Changes in Cleveland! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com