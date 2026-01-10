The Fumble: Debating Cardi B Defending Stefon Diggs, Matt Kalil’s Big Problem, & More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

NFL news has been plentiful given the layoff craze of Black Monday, leading up to the unpredictability of Wild Card Weekend, but players’ off-the-field lives have been just as messy.

First, there’s Stefon Diggs, who’s currently facing strangulation and assault charges stemming from a payment disagreement with his live-in chef.

He won’t be defending himself anytime soon because his arraignment conveniently isn’t until five days after the Super Bowl. But, Cardi B has stepped in in the meantime, and The Fumble co-hosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry don’t think it’s a good idea to involve herself.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“You are not named in this suit. You are not legally responsible for anything as far as I know,” Rikai said. “And at this point, like, this is just a conversation you can have with Stefon, and y’all can talk about it. But you’re trying to play buffer between my alleged attacker and me? Like, no.”

Former NFL player Matt Khalil also has a completely non-sports-related problem on his hands. A biiig problem. His ex, model-turned-social-media star Haley Kalil, spoke about how well-endowed he was during streamer Marlon Garcia’s “Mar-Athon” event. She described it as “two Coke cans, maybe even a third,” and as one of the reasons they got divorced.

He’s since filed a $75,000 lawsuit, and Samaria and Rodney completely disagree over the filing. Samaria thinks there’s no need for Haley to bring up anything about their marriage after a divorce while Rodney is more focused on how Matt should be cashing in on the blessing that is his manhood.

For this week’s guest, we chopped it up with Ms. basketball herself, Christina Granville, on the future of women’s basketball.

The Fumble: Debating Cardi B Defending Stefon Diggs, Matt Kalil’s Big Problem, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com