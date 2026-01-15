Ohio Schools Implicated in College Basketball Point-Shaving Scheme

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

20 Charged in College Basketball Point-Shaving Scheme

Federal prosecutors have charged 20 individuals in a sweeping point-shaving scheme that has rocked college basketball.

The indictment, unsealed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, alleges that over 39 players from 17 NCAA Division I teams were involved in fixing or attempting to fix more than 29 games between September 2022 and February 2025.

The scheme reportedly began with efforts to manipulate games in the Chinese Basketball Association before shifting focus to NCAA games.

Players were allegedly bribed with amounts ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 to intentionally underperform, allowing gamblers to profit from rigged outcomes.

Investigators say teams implicated in the scandal include prominent programs such as:

Georgetown

Butler

St. John’s

Tulane

Kent State

Ohio University

The indictment also names two players, Cedquavious Hunter and Dyquavian Short, who were previously sanctioned by the NCAA for fixing games involving New Orleans.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The investigation revealed that some of the accused were former college players who recruited current athletes to participate in the scheme.

The indictment describes how the defendants defrauded sportsbooks and unsuspecting bettors by manipulating game outcomes that should have been decided by fair competition.

This case follows a broader crackdown on illegal sports gambling, with connections to other high-profile investigations, including schemes involving the NBA.

Former NBA player Antonio Blakeney was mentioned in the indictment but has not been charged.

The scandal has sent shockwaves through the sports world, raising concerns about the integrity of college athletics.

As the investigation unfolds, it underscores the growing challenges posed by the intersection of sports and gambling.

Federal authorities have vowed to hold those involved accountable, emphasizing the importance of preserving the fairness and authenticity of competition.

Ohio Schools Implicated in College Basketball Point-Shaving Scheme was originally published on 1075thefan.com