Cold Weather Advisory in Effect as Wind Chills Drop Below Zero

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect across Northeast Ohio as frigid air settles over the region. Wind chills may drop between 15 and 20 degrees below zero, according to forecasters.

The advisory lasts through Tuesday afternoon, with the coldest conditions expected overnight and early morning. Winds between 15 and 25 mph will increase the danger for anyone spending time outside.

Forecasters warn frostbite can occur on exposed skin within minutes. Prolonged exposure also increases the risk of hypothermia.

Officials urge residents to dress in layers and limit time outdoors. Pet owners should bring animals inside and check water sources.

The extreme cold may also strain vehicles, burst pipes, and increase heating demand. Drivers should watch for icy patches on untreated roads.

Temperatures may improve slightly later this week, but cold conditions will remain below normal across Northeast Ohio.