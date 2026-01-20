Where to Find Warming Centers Across Columbus
- Multiple locations in Columbus serve as warming centers for residents during cold weather.
- The Main Library will be open on the federal holiday, while other locations reopen the next day.
- Residents can call 311 or 614-645-3111 to locate and confirm hours and services at warming centers.
Columbus residents who need a safe, warm place indoors have multiple options throughout the city.
Libraries, recreation centers, churches and community partners are serving as warming centers, according to information released by the City of Columbus.
City officials note that due to the federal holiday on Monday, January 19th, only one library location will be open as a warming shelter.
The Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Main Library, located at 96 S. Grant Ave., will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. All other library locations listed below will reopen on Tuesday, January 20th, and will resume serving as warming centers.
Anyone needing help locating a site or confirming hours and services can call 311 or 614-645-3111. In emergency situations, residents should call 911.
Libraries
Columbus Metropolitan Library – New Albany Branch
200 Market St., New Albany, OH 43054 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Reynoldsburg Branch
1402 Brice Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Dublin Branch
75 N. High St., Dublin, OH 43017 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Southeast Branch
3980 S. Hamilton Rd., Groveport, OH 43125 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Northern Lights Branch
4093 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH 43224 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Karl Road Branch
5590 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – South High Branch
3540 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Barnett Branch
3434 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43227 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Main Library
96 S. Grant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Marion-Franklin Branch
2800 Lockbourne Rd., Columbus, OH 43207 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Whetstone Branch
3909 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Franklinton Branch
1061 W. Town St., Columbus, OH 43222 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Northside Branch
1423 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43201 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Parsons Branch
1113 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Shepard Branch
850 N. Nelson Rd., Columbus, OH 43219 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Hilltop Branch
511 S. Hague Ave., Columbus, OH 43204 | 614-645-2275
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Hilliard Branch
4500 Hickory Chase Way, Hilliard, OH 43026 | 614-645-2275
Recreation Centers
Blackburn Community Recreation
263 Carpenter St., Columbus, OH 43205 | 614-645-7670
Marion Franklin Community Center
2801 Lockbourne Rd., Columbus, OH 43207 | 614-645-3160
Dodge Community Center
667 Sullivant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215 | 614-645-8151
Carriage Place Center
4900 Sawmill Rd., Columbus, OH 43235 | 614-645-3715
Woodward Community Center
5147 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229 | 614-645-3158
Westgate Community Center
455 S. Westgate Ave., Columbus, OH 43204 | 614-645-3264
Far East Community Center
1826 Lattimer Dr., Columbus, OH 43227 | 614-645-3159
Howard Community Center
2505 N. Cassidy Ave., Columbus, OH 43219 | 614-645-3713
Barnett Community Center
1184 Barnett Rd., Columbus, OH 43227 | 614-645-3065
Tuttle Park Community Center
240 W. Oakland Ave., Columbus, OH 43201 | 614-645-3613
Schiller Community Center
1069 Jaeger St., Columbus, OH 43206 | 614-645-3156
Milo-Grogan Community Center
862 E. Second Ave., Columbus, OH 43201 | 614-645-7376
William H. Adams Community Center
854 Alton Ave., Columbus, OH 43219 | 614-645-3051
Driving Park Community Center
1100 Rhoads Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 | 614-645-3228
Gillie Community Center
2100 Morse Rd., Columbus, OH 43229 | 614-645-3106
Glenwood Community Center
1888 Fairmont Ave., Columbus, OH 43223 | 614-645-3282
Holton Community Center
303 N. Eureka Ave., Columbus, OH 43204 | 614-645-3208
Linden Community Center
1350 Briarwood Ave., Columbus, OH 43211 | 614-645-3067
Scioto Southland Community Center
3901 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43207 | 614-645-3224
Barack Community Center
580 Woodrow Ave., Columbus, OH 43207 | 614-645-3610
Brentnell Community Center
1280 Brentnell Ave., Columbus, OH 43219 | 614-645-7640
Churches / Community Partners
Church and Community Unity Development for All People
946 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 | 614-445-7342
Trinity Episcopal Church
125 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215 | 614-221-5351
Shelters / Special Services
Jordan’s Crossing
342 N. Hague Ave., Columbus, OH 43204 | 614-564-9616
The Open Shelter
1037 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 | 614-222-2885
Third Shift / First English Lutheran Church (24/7 Warming Station)
1015 E. Main St., Columbus, OH 43205 | 614-252-3191
Columbus Relief
2000 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 | 614-517-2038
Star House (Youth Shelter, ages 14–24)
1220 Corrugated Way, Columbus, OH 43201 | 614-826-5868
Residents are encouraged to share this information with anyone who may need a safe place to stay warm during the cold stretch.
