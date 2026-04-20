Cleveland Star Celebrates Win With Surprise Proposal

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Sunday turned into a day Austin Hedges will likely never forget.

The Cleveland Guardians catcher helped his team beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 at Progressive Field, then stayed on the field for a much more personal moment.

After the game, Hedges proposed to his girlfriend, Lexi Dickinson, in front of teammates and fans still in the ballpark. She said yes, giving Cleveland an emotional postgame scene that quickly started making the rounds online.

According to reports, Hedges said he had been planning the proposal for weeks and had the ring since spring training. He also said he wanted the Guardians to win first to make the day feel even more special.

The moment capped off a memorable afternoon for the veteran catcher and gave Guardians fans something else to celebrate beyond the final score. Cleveland now moves on from one of its most feel-good moments of the season so far.

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