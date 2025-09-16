20 Most Embarrassing Cleveland Sports Stories of All Time

Source:

Cleveland sports fans are among the most loyal in the nation. Decades of heartbreak have hardened them, yet their passion never wavers. Still, even the most faithful can admit their teams have delivered some of the most embarrassing moments in sports history.

Think about John Elway’s infamous Drive in 1987, when the Browns were one stop from the Super Bowl. Or Jose Mesa’s meltdown in Game 7 of the 1997 World Series, when the Indians were one out away from a title.

More recently, who can forget the Browns giving Deshaun Watson the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history, despite endless controversy?

From “The Fumble” to Johnny Manziel’s spectacular bust, to the Cavs losing their hometown hero on live television during The Decision, Cleveland has seen it all. Painful as they are, these moments tell the story of a fanbase that keeps coming back, no matter what.

20. Paul Silas Firing (2005)

Source: John Biever / Getty

The Cavs were finally relevant with LeBron, then fired his coach midseason. The move created chaos and fueled speculation about the instability that haunted the early LeBron years.