Nicki Minaj isn’t just doubling down on her Trump support; she’s putting her money where her mouth is.

Source: Andrew Harnik/Caylo Seals

On Wednesday, Jan. 28, the “Pink Friday” rapper announced she is pledging hundreds of thousands of dollars to help fund new $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts for her fans’ newborns. This is a part of a program the Trump administration is launching this year, per The Post.

Minaj joined President Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and others for a Trump Accounts summit on Wednesday, where they discussed the program’s tax-deferred retirement accounts for children. The rapper’s contributions could mean investments between $150,000 and $300,000 to her fans to help set up baby “Barbz” accounts, though the final number has not been revealed.

Dressed in a white fur coat, Nicki spent the rest of her time at the podium speaking directly to the audience about just how much she loves Trump. She also referenced the public backlash that’s come in response to her admiration for the president, insisting that won’t affect her views.

“I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj said. “And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

She went on to say she would not allow Trump’s critics to “get away with bullying him and the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work.”

“He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen,” Nicki added.

Trump went on to hold onto Nicki with his perpetually bruised hand as another speaker took the stage.

This is just the rapper’s latest show of support for Trump and his administration, previously speaking at the United Nations Headquarters and calling out what she perceives as “extremism” against Christians in Nigeria. She’s also appeared alongside Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, at a Turning Point USA event, where she praised Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Nicki wasn’t always a Trump supporter, making her heel turn all the more confusing for her loyal fans.

In 2018, Minaj criticized Trump’s family-separation policy, revealing that she had entered the country as an undocumented child. She coupled her words with images of children in cages.

“I came to this country as an illegal immigrant at 5 years old,” she wrote at the time. “I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this.”

In 2020, Nicki said she refuses to join Trump’s “bandwagon,” once again citing his policies on immigration.

“I don’t like that,” she said, per Rolling Stone. “I get that a lot of people don’t like him for obvious reasons. But what stuck with me was the children being taken away from their parents when they came into this country. That really bothered me because I was one of those immigrant children coming to America to flee poverty. And I couldn’t imagine a little child going through all of that, trying to get to another country because they didn’t have money in their country, or whether you’re fleeing from war.” She added that those images are what “really raised my eyebrows.”

