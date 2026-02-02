Culture Columbus: Honoring Our City’s Leaders

Source: R1 Digital & Promotions / Radio One Columbus Power 107.5, Magic 95.5, and Joy 106.3 are celebrating Culture Columbus! Honoring the leaders who are pushing our city’s culture forward! Join us everyday for two weeks during Black History Month as we highlight community champions from elected officials, to entrepreneurs, to artists, and more! Keep up with Culture Columbus here or follow us on social media!

Franklin County Commissioner: Erica C. Crawley, J.D., M.P.A. Commissioner Erica C. Crawley is a mother, advocate, and veteran. As the first Black woman Commissioner, her commitment to serving every resident, every day comes from her lived experiences and deep understanding of what working families need to thrive, and not just survive. Commissioner Crawley has always stood with the most vulnerable among us – working to ensure access to high-quality childcare, affordable housing, supportive addiction, mental health treatment, better maternal health outcomes, and first-rate veteran services for those who have bravely served our nation. She currently serves on numerous boards. Like so many of her neighbors, Commissioner Crawley has known what it's like to fight and work hard to get ahead. Originally from Youngstown, Commissioner Crawley's family reflected the story of successes and struggles that so many families share in our community. She is a first-generation college graduate, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology, focusing on juvenile delinquency from Cleveland State University. She also holds a master's degree in Public Administration from Walden University and a Juris Doctor from Capital University Law School. Crawley has spent much of her life making a difference by serving others and helping them find their voice. She served in the United States Navy earning the Naval & Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Additionally, she has advocated on behalf of children and families with the Cuyahoga County Job & Family Services, YMCA Head Start/ Early Head Start Program, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA), and the Black Child Development Institute. In 2018, Crawley was elected to represent Ohio's 26th House District, which included much of eastern and southeastern Franklin County. During her time in the legislature, her priorities focused on maternal health, infant mortality, birth-to-five initiatives, housing and food insecurity, and veteran issues. Crawley served on the House Finance Committee, Finance Subcommittee on Primary & Secondary Education, Primary & Secondary Committee, Armed Services & Veterans Affairs, Correctional Institution Inspection Committee (CIIC), and was appointed to the Governor's Commission on Infant Mortality, the Commission on Minority Health and was a founding member of Ohio's Black Maternal Health Caucus. Commissioner Crawley is the mother of twin girls. She enjoys spending time with them and traveling with family and friends.

Founder of Blueprint Development Company & Blueprint Investments: Aaron McDaniel Aaron McDaniel is the founder and principal of Blueprint Development Company & Blueprint Investments, a Columbus-based real estate investment firm specializing in residential, multi-family, development, and management. Together with his father, Aaron oversees a portfolio of over 100+ doors, encompassing residential and multi-family properties. They also manage Blueprint Management Company, which includes a dedicated team comprising a property manager, leasing agent, and general construction partner. Aaron brings a wealth of experience across various aspects of real estate, including acquisitions, negotiations, sales, finance, construction, property management, and project management. In partnership with the Affordable Housing Trust, Blueprint Development achieved a significant milestone with their inaugural project-a 27-unit multifamily new construction completed in June 2023, which was stabilized within just 45 days of opening. Additionally, Blueprint has successfully acquired a twenty-unit property in Franklin Park in collaboration with AHT, serving the 60% AMI demographic. Notably, Blueprint has also partnered with the Columbus Museum of Art on the residential renovation of the historic home of renowned artist Aminah Robinson, designated with a historic marker. Beyond his professional endeavors, Aaron is actively involved in his community, serving on the board of the Jefferson Avenue Center and as a member of the Urban Land Institute. He has been a keynote speaker for the ELEV8 real estate investment community and a panel member for events such as Bricker & Graydon’s DEl in Real Estate Development, Columbus Urban League Young Professionals. Partners Achieving Change & Transformation Keys to Black Wealth Organization, and Future Leaders at King Arts Center. Aaron was recognized as a Columbus Business First 40 under 40 honoree in 2021 and previously as a Future History Maker. He holds a business degree from Ohio University, is married with two children, and enjoys traveling and spending quality time with his family.

Sr. Designer for Abercrombie & Fitch Women’s Jackets, Coats, & Swimwear: Janae Harmon Janae Harmon is the Sr. Designer for Abercrombie & Fitch Women’s Jackets, Coats, & Swimwear. Janae earned her bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design Product Development from the University of Cincinnati with a minor in Marketing. Joining Abercrombie & Fitch in 2016, she started her career designing for the Hollister Women’s brand and in May of 2022. She was provided the amazing opportunity to be a lead designer on the Abercrombie & Fitch women’s team where she has driven growth amongst several categories. One of her greatest achievements in her 9-year career at Abercrombie is being the Co-founder of Vol. 28. Originally concepted in 2023 as a series of apparel collections to celebrate and uplift BIPOC designers beyond the 28 days of February. This purpose manifested into partnerships with esteemed organizations such as RaiseFASHION where they are dedicated to amplifying & supporting a broader range of BIPOC brands & voices in the most authentic and meaningful way. Social Media: @janae_audrey (IG)