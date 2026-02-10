Razer / Boomslang

Razer is celebrating its first gaming mouse, the Boomslang, by reviving it with some modern features, but if you want to own a piece of computer gaming history with some updates, it will cost you.

The Boomslang was first introduced to the computer gaming world in 1999, and now it’s back as Razer is celebrating nearly two decades since the company’s founding in 2005.

Computer gaming aficionados and collectors, if you didn’t get your hands on the original Boomslang, now is a perfect opportunity to land the 20th anniversary edition of the gaming accessory that took the world by storm when it was first released many years ago.

Love Games? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The updated Boomslang will, of course, be limited, with Razer producing only 1,337 units globally, and it will be very expensive, priced at $1,337.

When it was first released, it stood out for its at-the-time-unheard-of precision and its one-of-a-kind translucent appearance, helping it quickly gain popularity among PC gamers.

The re-release will include the features that made it popular, with updated internals to ensure it can compete with today’s gaming accessories.

Per Hypebeast:

Under the hood, the 20th anniversary edition Boomslang is equipped with Razer’s Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2, HyperPolling Wireless support and Gen-4 Optical Mouse Switches, bringing elite-level performance into a shape rooted in gaming history. The ambidextrous form remains faithful to the original, updated with premium materials, including PU leather button accents and nine-zone Razer Chroma RGB underglow. A Wireless Charging Dock Pro is also included, completing the setup.

What’s Inside The $1,337 Boomslang’s Box?

If you do happen to get your hands on one, you can expect these items in the box:

1 Razer Boomslang 20 th Anniversary Edition

Anniversary Edition 1 Razer Mouse Dock Pro for Razer Boomslang 20 th Anniversary Edition

Anniversary Edition USB Type A to USB Type C Cable for Mouse Dock Pro

1 set of Glass Mouse Feet

Razer is launching three separate pre-order windows for the updated Boomslang to allow everyone to get their hands on the limited gaming mouse on their website beginning February 10 at 8 AM PT for its American fans, February 11 at 8 AM SGT for its fans in Asia, and February 11 at 8 AM CET for those in Europe.

We wish you all the luck in the world.

You can see more photos below.