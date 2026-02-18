10 Cavs Questions That Need Answers Before the Playoffs

Source: Nick Cammett / Getty

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t tiptoe into the trade deadline. They pushed their chips to the center of the table. Adding James Harden, Dennis Schröder, and Keon Ellis signaled one thing: this franchise believes the window is open right now.

Talent was never the issue. Fit, flexibility, and postseason toughness were.

Now the spotlight shifts from transactions to execution.

How quickly can new pieces blend with an established core? Can the offense evolve without losing its identity? Will defensive intensity travel when the pace slows in a seven-game series? And how will Kenny Atkinson manage expectations, rotations, and late-game decisions under playoff pressure?

The Cavs have the star power. They have depth. They have experience.

What they don’t have yet are answers.

1. How does James Harden change the offense?

Harden brings elite playmaking and isolation scoring. But does the ball stick too much? Or does his vision unlock easier looks for everyone?

Cleveland must find the balance between rhythm and reliance.

Before the playoffs begin, Cleveland must solve the questions that separate regular-season success from postseason survival. Here are the 10 biggest storylines that could define whether this season ends in celebration. Or frustration.