10 Cavs Questions That Need Answers Before the Playoffs
- Harden's playmaking and scoring could unlock the offense, but team must find the right balance.
- Schröder's role in crunch time could be crucial, as Cavs seek to avoid past playoff failures.
- Mobley's offensive development could make the Cavs more versatile and unpredictable.
The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t tiptoe into the trade deadline. They pushed their chips to the center of the table. Adding James Harden, Dennis Schröder, and Keon Ellis signaled one thing: this franchise believes the window is open right now.
Talent was never the issue. Fit, flexibility, and postseason toughness were.
Now the spotlight shifts from transactions to execution.
How quickly can new pieces blend with an established core? Can the offense evolve without losing its identity? Will defensive intensity travel when the pace slows in a seven-game series? And how will Kenny Atkinson manage expectations, rotations, and late-game decisions under playoff pressure?
The Cavs have the star power. They have depth. They have experience.
What they don’t have yet are answers.
1. How does James Harden change the offense?
Harden brings elite playmaking and isolation scoring. But does the ball stick too much? Or does his vision unlock easier looks for everyone?
Cleveland must find the balance between rhythm and reliance.
Before the playoffs begin, Cleveland must solve the questions that separate regular-season success from postseason survival. Here are the 10 biggest storylines that could define whether this season ends in celebration. Or frustration.
2. Where does Dennis Schröder fit in crunch time?
Schröder gives the Cavs another downhill guard who can defend and create. But is he a closing lineup lock? Or matchup dependent?
His role late in games could swing a playoff series.
3. Is this the moment Evan Mobley becomes more than a defensive star?
Evan Mobley has anchored Cleveland’s defense. He protects the rim, switches onto guards, and changes games without scoring 30.
But many fans expected another leap offensively by now.
Can Mobley demand the ball in playoff possessions? Can he punish mismatches on the block?
If Mobley becomes a consistent scoring threat, the Cavs become layered and unpredictable.
If he stays primarily a defensive force, Cleveland may lean too heavily on its guards when it matters most.
4. Will Kenny Atkinson tighten the rotation early?
Playoff basketball demands clarity. Atkinson must define roles before Game 1.
Does he ride veterans? Trust the hot hand? Or lean into defense first?
5. Are the Cavs ready to take the next step — or repeat the past?
Cleveland’s offense has taken a leap since the Harden trade. The ball moves better. The spacing looks cleaner. The scoring comes easier.
But regular-season growth means nothing without postseason proof.
The past few years ended abruptly. Early exits. Stalled possessions. Momentum swings that never swung back. So this is about more than numbers.
Have the Cavs matured enough to respond when a series turns physical? When adjustments pile up? When pressure tightens?
6. Who sacrifices touches?
More creators means fewer shots for someone. Is it the role players? The bigs? Does the offense stagger stars effectively?
Buy-in will matter more than talent.
7. Can Cleveland win ugly?
Playoff games slow down. Whistles change. Possessions tighten.
When shots stop falling, can this group grind?
8. How will the frontcourt hold up physically?
The Cavs rely on size and interior presence. That advantage must show in rebounding and rim protection.
If the paint dominance fades, so does their identity.
9. Is this roster built for a seven-game chess match?
Opponents will hunt mismatches. They will force switches. They will test depth.
Does Cleveland have counters for every adjustment?
10. Can Donovan Mitchell and James Harden truly coexist when it matters most?
This is the biggest question of all.
Both are elite creators. They thrive with the ball and carry playoff reputations.
When the game tightens with two minutes left, who initiates? Who spaces? Who closes?
If Mitchell and Harden complement each other instead of competing for control, the Cavs become dangerous.
If not, the postseason could expose cracks fast.
BREAKING: Cavaliers Land James Harden in Trade With Clippers
Netflix Drops ‘Starting 5’ Season 2 Trailer Starring Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & More