Food & Drink

Ranch Milkshakes in Ohio? Plus Other Weird Food Combos You Should Try

A Northeast Ohio restaurant will soon offer a ranch dressing milkshake.

Published on February 24, 2026

Creamy Ranch Dip – Perfect for Chips & Veggies
Source: Harsh vardhan / Getty

A Northeast Ohio eatery will soon serve a ranch dressing milkshake. For real.

Great Wolf Lodge in Sandusky is introducing the unusual frozen treat as a limited offering starting March 5. They have a second Ohio location near King’s Island, just outside of Cincinnati.

The shake blends creamy ice cream with tangy ranch dressing. Staff created it as a novelty item to spark conversation. It will be served with carrots, celery, whipped cream, crispy chicken, and a lime rim.

Hungry yet?

The beverage (or dip?) will cost $3.10 and will coincide with National Ranch Day on March 10.

This news has us thinking about other unusual food combinations that have been offered over the years. Keep scrolling and let us know if you’ve tried any of these other unusual food combos!

7 Unusual Food Combos That Actually Happened

1. Breast Milk Ice Cream

Offered by: The Icecreamists

The London shop created ice cream made with donated human breast milk. Staff called the flavor “Baby Gaga” and served it as a luxury novelty dessert.

2. Ranch Dressing Soda

Offered by: Lester’s Fixins

The soda brand released a carbonated ranch dressing flavored drink. The beverage tasted like fizzy salad dressing in bottle form.

3. Pickle Cotton Candy

Offered by: Delish (via featured vendors at food events)

Vendors debuted cotton candy infused with dill pickle flavor. The snack blended sugary sweetness with sharp vinegar notes.

4. Mac and Cheese Ice Cream

Offered by: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

The company launched a macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream in partnership with Kraft. The dessert mixed cheesy powder flavor into sweet cream.

5. Mustard Ice Cream

Offered by: French’s

The condiment company created a mustard flavored ice cream for National Mustard Day. The flavor combined vanilla sweetness with tangy mustard swirl.

6. Hot Dog Flavored Sparkling Water

Offered by: Oscar Mayer

The brand released a limited-edition hot dog flavored sparkling water. The drink aimed to taste like a backyard cookout in liquid form.

7. Cheetos Macarons

Offered by: Ladurée

The bakery collaborated with Cheetos to create bright orange macarons. The dessert blended sweet almond shells with cheesy snack dust flavor.

Great Wolf Lodge National Ranch Day Northeast Ohio
