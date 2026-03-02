While Cardi B still hasn’t publicly confirmed her breakup from Stefon Diggs, she all but said his name during a scathing rant at a recent concert.

The rapper did not hold back while discussing her relationship status during her Little Miss Drama Tour, which comes just a few weeks after their split was confirmed by sources. Though Cardi hinted at not being on good terms with Diggs at a previous show, she hasn’t actually talked about their split–but her recent rant seems to provide some more context.

During her tour stop in San Francisco on Feb. 27, the Bronx native sent a message to the New England Patriots player, insinuating that he didn’t respect her during their relationship.

“It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b***h like me. There’s n****s out here praying for a b***h like me. You hear me?” she declared onstage, as seen in a video shared online. “I’m too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with.” The rapper continued, “You ain’t never had a bad b***h like this, n****. Never in your mother****in’ life! None of them b****es ain’t f***in’ with me!”

This rant from Cardi comes weeks after she and the receiver broke things off “a few days” before his team, the New England Patriots, were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 2026. The Grammy winner reportedly broke up with the athlete because he had allegedly “betrayed her so many times,” per Us Weekly.

“Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better,” a source told the mag last month. They added that Cardi is now “single and putting herself out there again. She feels free.”

Another source spoke to People, claiming that the former Love & Hip Hop star “pulled back” from her relationship with Diggs because she “couldn’t trust him.”

“Cardi is very no-nonsense. The second she felt that she couldn’t trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music and tour,” the insider explained.

The former couple first sparked dating rumors last February, when they were seen spending Valentine’s Day together in Miami. A few months later, they made things Instagram-official with pictures and videos from their Memorial Day yacht celebration. The pair welcomed their son in November 2025.

Diggs is also a father to five other kids with five other women, Four of which were born in 2025. Cardi shares three other kids–Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1–with her estranged husband, Offset.

