Spurs’ Center Wants Atlanta Hawks To Rethink “Magic City Night”

The Atlanta Hawks’ upcoming “Magic City Night” has everyone talking—but not all the buzz is positive. Spurs big man Luke Kornet is calling on the Hawks to cancel the event, saying it’s not the kind of message the NBA should be sending.

As reported by TMZ, the 30-year-old center didn’t hold back in a letter posted to Medium. “The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world,” he wrote. “We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love.”

For those who don’t know, “Magic City Night” is a nod to Atlanta’s iconic strip club, Magic City. The Hawks are planning to celebrate the venue with appearances from local legends like T.I., exclusive merch, and even the club’s famous chicken wings. But Kornet thinks the event sends the wrong message, even if it’s not directly about the club’s adult entertainment side.

“Regardless of how a woman finds her way into the adult entertainment industry, many in this space experience abuse, harassment, and violence to which they should never be subjected,” Kornet said. He also pointed out that the event could reflect poorly on the NBA as a whole, making the league look “complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society.”

Kornet isn’t alone in his concerns. He says others in the league were just as surprised by the Hawks’ decision. “We desire to provide an environment where fans of all ages can safely come and enjoy the game of basketball and where we can celebrate the history and culture of communities in good conscience. The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision,” he added.

The Hawks haven’t responded to Kornet’s comments yet, but the event has definitely sparked a debate. Some fans see it as a fun way to celebrate Atlanta’s culture, while others, like Kornet, feel it’s a step in the wrong direction.

So, what’s your take? Is “Magic City Night” a fun cultural nod or a misstep for the NBA? Let us know!

