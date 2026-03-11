Bam’s 83-Point Explosion: The 10 Greatest Scoring Games in NBA History
- Elite players become unstoppable when rhythm and opportunity align.
- Volume scoring requires skill, stamina, confidence, and a coach's trust.
- Iconic scoring outbursts reveal how defenses collapse when superstars get in a groove.
Basketball history celebrates nights when one scorer completely takes over the game.
Fans remember these explosions because the numbers look unreal even decades later.
Last night, Bam Adebayo dropped 83 and forced everyone to revisit the greatest scoring nights ever.
Some nights produced iconic moments, buzzer beaters, and highlight reels replayed for generations.
Others simply showed ruthless efficiency as one player attacked every mismatch on the floor.
Either way, the box score becomes history when a scorer crosses impossible territory.
Bam’s eruption now belongs in the same conversation as the sport’s most outrageous scoring displays.
Let’s run through the greatest single-game scoring performances ever recorded.
Top 10 Individual Scoring Performances in NBA History
Wilt Chamberlain — 100 points (1962)
Date: March 2, 1962
Opponent: New York Knicks
Chamberlain delivered the most legendary scoring night in sports history. He dominated the Knicks in Hershey, Pennsylvania and shattered the record book.
Bam — 83 points (2026)
Date: March 10, 2026
Opponent: TBD
Bam erupted for one of the most shocking scoring performances the league has ever seen. The explosion instantly pushed him into rare NBA scoring territory.
Kobe Bryant — 81 points (2006)
Date: January 22, 2006
Opponent: Toronto Raptors
Bryant carried the Los Angeles Lakers with a relentless scoring barrage. His 81-point masterpiece remains the highest scoring game of the modern era.
Wilt Chamberlain — 78 points (1961)
Date: December 8, 1961
Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers
Chamberlain poured in 78 during a triple-overtime thriller. The marathon performance showcased his unstoppable scoring ability.
Wilt Chamberlain — 73 points (1962)
Date: January 13, 1962
Opponent: Chicago Packers
Chamberlain overwhelmed Chicago with relentless scoring inside. The performance became one of several 70-point nights during his historic season.
Wilt Chamberlain — 73 points (1962)
Date: November 16, 1962
Opponent: New York Knicks
Chamberlain punished the Knicks again with another scoring avalanche. His dominance defined the early 1960s NBA.
Luka Dončić — 73 points (2024)
Date: January 26, 2024
Opponent: Atlanta Hawks
Dončić shredded Atlanta with step-backs, drives, and deep threes. The performance tied the fourth-highest scoring total in league history.
David Thompson — 73 points (1978)
Date: April 9, 1978
Opponent: Detroit Pistons
Thompson chased the scoring title in the season finale. He erupted for 73 and briefly held the scoring lead that afternoon.
Donovan Mitchell — 71 points (2023)
Date: January 2, 2023
Opponent: Chicago Bulls
Mitchell powered the Cleveland Cavaliers to an overtime win. He added 11 assists in one of the greatest Cavs performances ever.
Damian Lillard — 71 points (2023)
Date: February 26, 2023
Opponent: Houston Rockets
Lillard unleashed a shooting clinic for the Portland Trail Blazers. He buried 13 three-pointers during the historic night.
