Alabama Guard Aden Holloway Arrested Days Before NCAA Tournament

Source: Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty

Alabama guard Aden Holloway was arrested Monday morning in Tuscaloosa on felony marijuana charges, according to jail records.

Authorities charged Holloway with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. Both charges are classified as felonies under Alabama law.

Investigators with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force carried out the arrest after executing a search warrant at a residence near the University of Alabama campus. Law enforcement said the search uncovered more than a pound of marijuana along with paraphernalia and cash.

Holloway was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail following the arrest. Records show his bond was set at $5,000.

The arrest comes just days before the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball begin their run in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

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Alabama earned a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region and is scheduled to face Hofstra in the first round Friday in Tampa.

Holloway has been one of Alabama’s key contributors this season. The junior guard ranks among the team’s top scorers and has played a major role in the Crimson Tide’s offense.

As of Monday afternoon, Alabama had not released a statement regarding Holloway’s arrest or his status for the NCAA tournament.

Here are 10 notable athletes arrested for drug-related offenses during their team’s season, with quick context you can use in a listicle format.

1. Michael Irvin — 1996

The Dallas Cowboys star receiver was arrested in March 1996 after police found cocaine and drug paraphernalia in a hotel room during the NFL offseason following the Super Bowl season. The arrest became a major scandal for the Cowboys dynasty era. Irvin later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor drug charges.