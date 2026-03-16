Alabama Guard Aden Holloway Arrested Days Before NCAA Tournament
- Aden Holloway, Alabama guard, arrested on felony marijuana charges
- Arrest occurred days before Alabama's NCAA tournament game
- Holloway has been a key contributor to Alabama's team this season
Alabama guard Aden Holloway was arrested Monday morning in Tuscaloosa on felony marijuana charges, according to jail records.
Authorities charged Holloway with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. Both charges are classified as felonies under Alabama law.
Investigators with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force carried out the arrest after executing a search warrant at a residence near the University of Alabama campus. Law enforcement said the search uncovered more than a pound of marijuana along with paraphernalia and cash.
Holloway was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail following the arrest. Records show his bond was set at $5,000.
The arrest comes just days before the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball begin their run in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Alabama earned a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region and is scheduled to face Hofstra in the first round Friday in Tampa.
Holloway has been one of Alabama’s key contributors this season. The junior guard ranks among the team’s top scorers and has played a major role in the Crimson Tide’s offense.
As of Monday afternoon, Alabama had not released a statement regarding Holloway’s arrest or his status for the NCAA tournament.
Here are 10 notable athletes arrested for drug-related offenses during their team’s season, with quick context you can use in a listicle format.
1. Michael Irvin — 1996
The Dallas Cowboys star receiver was arrested in March 1996 after police found cocaine and drug paraphernalia in a hotel room during the NFL offseason following the Super Bowl season. The arrest became a major scandal for the Cowboys dynasty era. Irvin later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor drug charges.
2. Klay Thompson — 2011
Washington State star Klay Thompson was cited for marijuana possession during the 2010-11 college basketball season. The incident happened the same night Thompson scored 22 points in a win over USC.
3. P. J. Hairston — 2013
North Carolina star guard P.J. Hairston was arrested in June 2013 on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge after a traffic stop in Durham. Police also discovered a handgun and ammunition in the rented SUV he was driving.
4. Jalen Carter — 2023
Carter turned himself in during the lead-up to the NFL draft after authorities issued warrants tied to a fatal street-racing crash. While not a drug possession charge itself, investigators said alcohol and reckless driving played roles in the incident. Carter eventually reached a plea deal and later entered the NFL.
5. Sam Hurd — 2011
Hurd was arrested during the NFL season in a federal drug sting. Authorities said the Bears receiver attempted to purchase large quantities of cocaine and marijuana from undercover agents. Prosecutors described him as attempting to build a large-scale distribution network.
6. Tyrann Mathieu — 2012
Mathieu, one of college football’s biggest stars at the time, was arrested for marijuana possession during LSU’s offseason leading into the season. The arrest followed reports of repeated failed drug tests within the program. LSU dismissed Mathieu from the team shortly after the incident.
7. Von Miller — 2013
Miller faced legal trouble during the Broncos season when he was cited for marijuana-related charges tied to missed drug tests and driving violations. The situation contributed to a six-game NFL suspension. The Broncos still reached the Super Bowl that season.
8. Josh Gordon — 2014
Gordon was arrested in North Carolina during the offseason between Browns seasons on a DWI charge. The arrest added to his growing list of substance-related issues. The NFL later suspended him for the entire 2015 season.
9. Marshawn Lynch — 2008
Lynch was arrested in Buffalo after police found a firearm and marijuana in his vehicle. The arrest occurred during the NFL offseason following the Bills’ season. Lynch later received probation and community service.
10. Chris Herren — 2001
Herren was arrested during his professional basketball career after struggling with substance abuse. The arrest became part of a widely publicized battle with addiction that eventually ended his NBA career. Herren later became a national speaker on addiction recovery.
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