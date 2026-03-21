The Fumble: NBA Expansion In The Works, WNBA CBA Scores Major Bag, & More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Chris Coduto / Getty

The expansion bug has finally bitten the NBA.

Reports this week confirmed that the NBA is looking to add two new franchises to its 30 existing teams, with Las Vegas and Seattle front-runners.

The Fumble’s co-hosts, Rodney Rikai and Samaria, are all in with a new team joining the fold, and giving both of those sports-loving towns something to root for.

“The NFL has encroached upon every major NBA moment, whether that’s MLK, whether that’s Christmas, like the NBA doesn’t have a signature day anymore,” Rikai says. “So the best way to combat that is to have new energy, new blood into the league. And I think by virtue of having teams in different countries or different cities, it may just do that.”

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

WNBA fans will be happy to know that the May 8 tipoff is still on schedule and even more ecstatic to learn that the new CBA is finally paying the ladies what they’re worth.

Salary caps are up to $7 million, and minimum salaries have risen from $66,000 to $300,000, so it’s a great day for the league’s growth and recognition of its potential. And now Rikai is ready for them to show and prove with this new investment.

“When you get a little bit of something, you forget about what it took for you to get a little bit of something,” Rodney said. “And these new salary thresholds are going to require a different level of investment by the WNBA players, not just on the court, not just in their training. I’m talking about media. I’m talking about appearances. I’m talking about continuing to do the things off the court that help solidify the brand of women’s basketball. In order to continue to earn the revenue that this league has made the last few years, you have to continue to ascend.”

For the latest edition of Fumble Of The Week, the award goes to Draymond Green, who suggested the Grizzlies relocate to Nashville, Tennessee.

Watch how Samaria, who lived in Memphis for a few years, feels about the sensitive subject and the team being caught between two cities above.

The Fumble: NBA Expansion In The Works, WNBA CBA Scores Major Bag, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com