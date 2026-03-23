ICE Agents Now at Cleveland Hopkins: Full Airport List
- Federal officials deploy ICE agents to airports to help with crowd control and security line management.
- Deployment raises questions about the potential for immigration enforcement by ICE agents at airports.
- Staffing shortages and federal funding issues continue to impact airport operations nationwide.
Federal officials have deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to more than a dozen major airports across the United States, including Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The move comes amid ongoing staffing shortages affecting the Transportation Security Administration during a federal funding standoff.
Officials say the agents are assisting with crowd control and security line management, not immigration enforcement. However, the deployment has raised questions among travelers and lawmakers about the role ICE agents could play inside airports.
Reports show long security lines and delays at several hubs, with some airports experiencing significant TSA absences. Cleveland is among the cities now impacted as part of the nationwide response.
FULL LIST: AIRPORTS WITH ICE AGENTS DEPLOYED
1. Chicago O’Hare International Airport
One of the busiest airports in the country, Chicago’s hub has seen heavy delays tied to staffing shortages.
2. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland travelers may notice increased federal presence as agents assist with managing security lines. Reports confirm the airport is part of the deployment list.
3. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Atlanta has faced some of the longest wait times, with high TSA absentee rates contributing to delays.
4. William P. Hobby Airport
Houston-area airports are among those seeing federal support due to staffing issues.
5. John F. Kennedy International Airport
JFK has experienced long lines and increased scrutiny as ICE agents assist on-site.
6. LaGuardia Airport
Already dealing with disruptions, LaGuardia has seen added strain from both staffing shortages and recent incidents.
7. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
Travelers have reported long wait times as staffing gaps continue.
8. Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport
Puerto Rico’s main airport is also included in the federal deployment.
9. Newark Liberty International Airport
Newark is among several Northeast airports impacted by delays and federal support measures.
10. Philadelphia International Airport
Philadelphia joins the list as part of broader East Coast disruptions.
11. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Phoenix officials confirmed ICE presence to assist TSA operations.
12. Pittsburgh International Airport
Regional airports like Pittsburgh are also seeing added federal support.
13. Southwest Florida International Airport
Florida travel hubs are included as delays ripple nationwide.
WHAT THIS MEANS FOR CLEVELAND TRAVELERS
For travelers flying out of Cleveland Hopkins, the biggest impact is likely longer wait times and increased federal presence in security areas. Officials continue to stress that ICE agents are not conducting immigration enforcement in these roles.
Still, the situation remains fluid as staffing shortages and federal funding negotiations continue to impact airport operations across the country.