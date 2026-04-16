Top 20 Baseball Movies Of All-Time (Trailers Included)

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Source: Archive Photos / Getty Top 20 Baseball Movies Of All-Time Baseball has long been celebrated as America’s pastime, a sport that transcends the diamond to capture the hearts and imaginations of fans everywhere. Over the years, filmmakers have tapped into the drama, nostalgia, and magic of the game, creating cinematic masterpieces that resonate with audiences far beyond the ballpark. From heartwarming underdog tales to gripping biopics and laugh-out-loud comedies, baseball movies have a unique way of blending the sport’s timeless appeal with powerful storytelling. Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love a good story, these films showcase the spirit of baseball in all its glory. So grab some peanuts and Cracker Jack, and let’s step up to the plate to explore the top 20 baseball movies of all time. RELATED | The Top 40 Sports Movies Of All-Time, Trailers Included RELATED | Top 25 Funniest Names In MLB History Bull Durham (1988) A romantic comedy set in the minor leagues, the film follows veteran catcher Crash Davis (Kevin Costner) as he mentors a talented but immature pitcher, Nuke LaLoosh (Tim Robbins). Meanwhile, both men vie for the affection of Annie Savoy (Susan Sarandon), a baseball groupie with a love for the game. It’s a witty and heartfelt look at baseball and relationships.

Major League (1989) The Cleveland Indians’ new owner assembles a team of misfits and underdogs in an attempt to tank the season and move the team to Miami. However, the players, led by wild pitcher Rick “Wild Thing” Vaughn (Charlie Sheen), defy expectations and rally to win. It’s a hilarious and feel-good underdog story.

A League of Their Own (1992) During World War II, women step up to play professional baseball while the men are at war. The film follows the Rockford Peaches, led by sisters Dottie (Geena Davis) and Kit (Lori Petty), and their gruff manager Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks). It’s a funny and inspiring story with the iconic line, “There’s no crying in baseball!”

The Bad News Bears (1976) A grumpy, beer-drinking coach (Walter Matthau) reluctantly takes on a team of misfit Little Leaguers. Despite their lack of talent, the team learns to work together and finds redemption on the field. The film is a mix of humor, heart, and a realistic portrayal of youth sports.

The Natural (1984) Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford), a once-promising young baseball player, returns to the game in his 30s after a mysterious shooting derailed his career. With his homemade bat “Wonderboy,” he joins the struggling New York Knights and leads them to success. The film is a tale of redemption, love, and the magic of baseball, featuring iconic moments like Hobbs’ game-winning home run that shatters stadium lights.

Field of Dreams (1989) Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) hears a voice telling him, “If you build it, he will come.” He builds a baseball field in his cornfield, which attracts the ghosts of legendary players, including Shoeless Joe Jackson. The film is a heartfelt exploration of belief, family, and the enduring connection between fathers and sons.

42 (2013) This biopic chronicles Jackie Robinson’s (Chadwick Boseman) journey as the first Black player in Major League Baseball. With the support of Brooklyn Dodgers executive Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), Robinson breaks the color barrier and changes the game forever.

Moneyball (2011) Based on a true story, the film follows Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) as he uses sabermetrics to build a competitive team on a limited budget. It’s a gripping and unconventional sports drama about innovation and perseverance.

Rookie of the Year (1993) After a freak accident, 12-year-old Henry Rowengartner discovers he can throw a 100-mph fastball. He’s recruited by the Chicago Cubs, but fame and fortune test his loyalty to his friends and family. It’s a fun, family-friendly fantasy.

The Sandlot (1993) Set in the 1960s, this nostalgic film follows a group of boys who spend their summer playing baseball at the local sandlot. When new kid Scotty Smalls loses a baseball signed by Babe Ruth to a ferocious dog, the group embarks on a hilarious and heartwarming adventure to retrieve it.

Fever Pitch (2005) A romantic comedy about a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan (Jimmy Fallon) whose obsession with the team complicates his relationship with his girlfriend (Drew Barrymore). The film captures the highs and lows of fandom, set against the backdrop of the Red Sox’s historic 2004 World Series win.

The Pride of the Yankees (1942) This biopic tells the story of Lou Gehrig (Gary Cooper), the legendary New York Yankees first baseman whose career was tragically cut short by ALS. The film captures Gehrig’s rise to fame, his love for the game, and his iconic farewell speech, where he declares himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”

Ken Burns: Baseball (1994) This 22-hour documentary series by Ken Burns chronicles the history of baseball, from its origins in the 19th century to the modern era. Divided into nine “innings,” it explores the game’s cultural impact, legendary players, and pivotal moments, making it a definitive account of America’s pastime.

Sugar (2009) Miguel “Sugar” Santos, a young Dominican pitcher, dreams of making it to the major leagues. The film follows his journey through the minor leagues in the U.S., highlighting the challenges of cultural adjustment, loneliness, and the harsh realities of professional baseball.

No No: A Dockumentary (2014) This documentary tells the story of Dock Ellis, a charismatic and controversial pitcher who famously threw a no-hitter while high on LSD. The film explores his career, struggles with addiction, and eventual redemption as a drug counselor.

Eephus (2024) Set in the 1990s, this indie film follows two small-town baseball teams playing one last game before their field is demolished to make way for a school. The game becomes a poignant metaphor for holding onto the past and the fleeting nature of life.

Eight Men Out (1988) This historical drama recounts the 1919 Black Sox Scandal, in which eight Chicago White Sox players conspired to throw the World Series for money. The film explores themes of greed, betrayal, and the tarnishing of America’s pastime.

The Battered Bastards of Baseball (2013) This documentary tells the story of the Portland Mavericks, an independent minor league team owned by actor Bing Russell (Kurt Russell’s father). The Mavericks’ scrappy, rebellious spirit captured the hearts of fans and challenged the baseball establishment.

It Happens Every Spring (1949) A chemistry professor accidentally discovers a formula that makes baseballs repel wood. He uses it to become a star pitcher, but his newfound success comes with challenges. This lighthearted comedy blends science and sports.