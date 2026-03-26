Missing North Olmsted Boy Found Safe in Puerto Rico

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Source: General / Radio One

A missing 4-year-old boy from North Olmsted is now safe after authorities located him in Puerto Rico.

The child disappeared on March 16 after his mother failed to return him from a scheduled visit.

His father reported him missing and told investigators the boy has autism and is non-verbal.

U.S. Marshals quickly began tracking the case and focused on the child’s mother, 37-year-old Evelyn Otero.

Investigators determined she likely fled to Puerto Rico with the child.

Authorities then worked with law enforcement in Puerto Rico after receiving a tip about their location.

Officials found both the mother and child in Guayanilla without incident.

The boy was safely recovered and is now out of danger.

Prosecutors charged Otero with multiple counts of interference with child custody.

She remains in custody in Puerto Rico and will face extradition back to Cuyahoga County.

Authorities have not released additional details as the investigation continues.

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