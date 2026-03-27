20 Cleveland Suburbs Seeing Rising Crime Trends Right Now
- Suburbs around Cleveland report increases in property crime and theft, raising community concerns.
- Economic pressures and population changes contribute to the uptick in criminal activity across the region.
- Local officials are working to address the trend through increased patrols, prevention strategies, and community engagement.
Crime trends across Northeast Ohio continue to shift in 2025.
While Cleveland often dominates headlines, several surrounding suburbs are also seeing increases in reported incidents.
These trends include property crime, theft, and in some cases violent offenses.
Population changes, economic pressure, and increased reporting all play a role.
Some suburbs still rank as relatively safe overall, but recent data and local reports show movement worth watching.
Here are 20 Cleveland-area suburbs seeing rising crime trends right now.
Suburbs Seeing Increased Crime Activity Around Cleveland
Crime trends are based on recent local reports, police updates, and community data across Northeast Ohio. Some suburbs remain relatively safe despite increases.
Maple Heights
Maple Heights has seen increases in property crime and theft in recent reports. Residents have raised concerns about break-ins and vehicle-related incidents. Local officials continue working to address the trend.
East Cleveland
East Cleveland continues to face ongoing crime challenges. Recent reporting shows continued issues with both violent and property crime. Economic conditions remain a contributing factor.
Warrensville Heights
Warrensville Heights has reported more theft and retail-related incidents. Some areas have seen more frequent reports than in previous years. Officials continue focusing on prevention strategies.
Garfield Heights
Garfield Heights has experienced increases in burglary and vehicle theft. Residents have reported more neighborhood-level incidents. Police presence has increased in response.
Cleveland Heights
Cleveland Heights remains a popular suburb, but recent reports show increases in property crime. More incidents are being reported compared to previous periods. Community awareness has also improved reporting rates.
Euclid
Euclid has seen increases in calls for service tied to both violent and non-violent incidents. Several neighborhoods have reported more activity. City leaders continue addressing safety concerns.
Bedford
Bedford has experienced a rise in theft and vandalism. Local businesses have noted more incidents in recent months. Officials continue strengthening community policing efforts.
South Euclid
South Euclid has reported more property-related incidents, including car break-ins and package theft. Residents have raised concerns during public meetings. Police continue monitoring trends.
North Randall
North Randall has seen increased retail theft and nearby property crime. Its proximity to shopping areas contributes to activity levels. Targeted enforcement remains in place.
Richmond Heights
Richmond Heights has reported more burglary and theft cases. Some neighborhoods have seen more frequent incidents than usual. Officials continue reviewing data trends.
Parma
Parma has seen increases in total reported incidents, largely tied to property crime. Its large population impacts overall numbers. Police continue proactive patrol efforts.
Lakewood
Lakewood has reported increases in theft and car-related incidents. Dense population and nightlife areas contribute to activity. Officers have increased visibility in key zones.
Shaker Heights
Shaker Heights has seen gradual increases in property crime reports. The suburb still ranks relatively safe overall. Officials continue monitoring trends closely.
University Heights
University Heights has reported more theft and minor offenses. Student turnover and rental activity may influence trends. Community alerts have increased awareness.
Brook Park
Brook Park has experienced increases in vehicle-related incidents and theft. Its proximity to highways contributes to transient activity. Police continue tracking patterns.
Middleburg Heights
Middleburg Heights has reported more property crime near retail areas. Theft and fraud cases have increased slightly. Officials continue proactive enforcement.
Lyndhurst
Lyndhurst has seen modest increases in reported incidents. Property crime accounts for most of the change. Overall safety levels remain relatively strong.
Willowick
Willowick has experienced a rise in theft and vandalism reports. Residents have noted more neighborhood concerns. Police have increased patrol efforts.
Fairview Park
Fairview Park has reported slight increases in property crime. Retail areas and traffic contribute to activity. The suburb remains relatively safe overall.
Rocky River
Rocky River remains one of the safer suburbs, but recent reports show small increases in incidents. Theft and car break-ins lead the trend. Even low-crime areas are seeing changes.
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