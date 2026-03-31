Akron: Double-Murder Suspect Allegedly Confessed Before Arrest

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Source: General / Radio One

New details are emerging in a deadly double shooting in Akron that left a mother and her young son dead.

Police identified the victims as Tania Mangual and her 12-year-old son, Jericho. The child died at the scene, while the mother later died from her injuries.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly confessed to a friend before his arrest. That claim comes from a 911 call, where the caller told dispatchers the suspect admitted to the killings.

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Authorities said the violence may have stemmed from an argument over parking. Investigators have not confirmed a full motive as the case remains under review.

The shooting happened Saturday night near West Wilbeth Road. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found both victims inside a vehicle.

Tania’s two-year-old son was pulled from the wrecked vehicle reportedly unharmed.

Police later arrested the suspect, Brandon Casto, 28, in Meigs County, Ohio, more than two hours from the scene of the shooting. Officials have not released additional details about the arrest timeline.

The reported confession could play a key role in the case. Detectives continue to gather evidence as the investigation moves forward.

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