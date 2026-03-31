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A new piece of legislation at the Statehouse could change how Ohio residents obtain their driver’s licenses…

House Bill 753, introduced by Jean Schmidt, would require all driver’s license exams in Ohio to be administered strictly in English. The proposal directs the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to conduct both written and driving tests without language accommodations.

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If passed, applicants would not be allowed to use translators, dictionaries, electronic devices or interpreters during testing, unless accommodations are required under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Supporters of the bill say the change is focused on “safety”.

“It’s important that Ohio drivers understand English so they can understand traffic laws, read road signs, and effectively interact with law enforcement,” Schmidt said in a statement.

Current Ohio law allows flexibility for individuals with limited English proficiency, as long as they can demonstrate an understanding of traffic laws and road signs.

House Bill 753 would eliminate those options, applying the English-only requirement to standard licenses, commercial driver’s licenses and motorcycle endorsements.

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As of now, House Bill 753 has been referred to the House Transportation Committee, while House Bill 722 is awaiting consideration in the House Public Safety Committee. Neither measure has received a hearing as of late March.





Proposed OH Bill to Require Driver’s License Tests Only in English was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com