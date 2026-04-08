Whitehall Leaves Bivens Recall Unresolved After Tense Meeting

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A decision on when Whitehall voters will weigh in on a potential leadership shakeup is still up in the air…

After a lengthy (and at times heated) meeting Tuesday night, Whitehall City Council adjourned without setting a date for recall elections involving Mayor Michael Bivens and councilmembers Lori Elmore and Amy Harcar – despite being required to do so under the city charter.

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The recall effort would give voters the chance to decide whether the three officials should remain in office. All three declined to resign within the allotted window, meaning the process had to move to a public vote.

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During the meeting, Bivens defended his leadership, telling council that his decisions have been rooted in what he believes is best for the city long-term not outside pressure.

His remarks were cut short during the session, and he briefly walked out before later returning.

Councilmember Elmore, also facing recall, addressed the situation saying she plans to continue doing her due diligence to improve the city. Harcar was not in attendance.

City Attorney Brad Nicodemus made it clear council does not have the option to delay indefinitely. Under the charter, a recall election must be scheduled within a specific timeframe. If council fails to act, legal steps could be taken to force compliance.

A proposed date of May 26th had previously been ideated to allow space between the May 5th primary and a potential special election, but no agreement was reached Tuesday night.

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If the recalls move forward, voters would decide whether each official keeps their position. In the event of removals, council would appoint replacements for the vacant council seats, while the process for the mayor’s office would involve either the council president stepping in or another special election.

According to the city attorney, it’s rare to see a mayor and multiple councilmembers facing recall at the same time.

For now, the timeline remains uncertain.





Whitehall Leaves Bivens Recall Unresolved After Tense Meeting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com