10 Ways Social Media Could Change In Ohio If This Bill Passes
- Proposed bill would require warning labels on social media platforms using addictive design features that harm mental health.
- Platforms may need to limit features like endless scrolling, autoplay videos, and push notifications that drive excessive use.
- Lawmakers seek more transparency around algorithms and stricter rules for features targeting minors.
Ohio lawmakers are taking aim at social media and its impact on users.
A proposed bill would require warning labels on platforms that use addictive design features. Lawmakers say these features can harm mental health, especially among younger users.
The concern is backed by growing research. More than 45% of teens say they spend too much time on social media. Children who spend over three hours a day on social platforms face double the risk of anxiety and depression.
The legislation focuses on how apps keep people scrolling. It targets features that encourage long usage sessions and constant engagement.
If the bill becomes law, it could reshape how social media works across Ohio. Users may see new warnings, fewer addictive features, and more transparency from major platforms.
Here are 10 ways social media could change if the bill passes.
Warning Labels Could Appear Before You Scroll
Users could see a warning before opening certain apps. The message would highlight potential mental health risks tied to social media use. It would function similar to warnings seen on tobacco products.
Infinite Scrolling Could Be Limited
Platforms may need to rethink endless scrolling features. Lawmakers argue this design keeps users hooked for long periods. Apps could introduce natural stopping points or breaks.
Autoplay Videos Could Be Restricted
Autoplay keeps content flowing without user input. The bill targets this feature as a driver of excessive screen time. Platforms may need to require users to manually play videos.
Push Notifications Could Be Reduced
Apps rely on notifications to bring users back throughout the day. The bill could limit how often platforms send alerts. Users might see fewer prompts pulling them back into apps.
Algorithm Transparency Could Increase
Social platforms may need to explain how their algorithms work. Lawmakers want users to understand why they see certain content. This could lead to more control over personal feeds.
Features Targeting Kids Could Face Stricter Rules
The bill places strong focus on younger users. Platforms could face tighter regulations for users under 18. This may include added safeguards or restricted features for minors.
Annual Updates To Warning Standards Could Be Required
State officials could review and update warning labels each year. This would allow the language to evolve with new research. Platforms would need to stay compliant with changing rules.
Certain “Addictive” Features Could Be Removed
Lawmakers are targeting features designed to boost engagement. This includes things like endless refresh and personalized content loops. Some of these tools could be scaled back or removed.
Social Media Use Could Decline Overall
Warning labels alone could change behavior. Some users may cut back after seeing health risks highlighted. Others may become more mindful of their screen time.
Big Tech Could Push Back Legally
Major platforms may challenge the bill in court. Similar laws have faced legal battles in other states. This could delay or reshape how the rules are enforced.