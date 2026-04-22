20 Hollywood Stars Who Went To School In Northeast Ohio

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Before they starred in blockbuster films and hit TV shows, many Hollywood names called Northeast Ohio home. Several actors, comedians, and entertainers attended local schools across Cleveland and nearby suburbs.

Some grew up in the area, while others spent key years in Northeast Ohio classrooms before chasing careers in entertainment. These school ties still matter to fans who love claiming hometown connections to major stars.

From Academy Award winners to sitcom favorites, the region has produced a surprising number of recognizable faces.

You might even recognize a few schools on this list.

Here’s a look at 20 Hollywood stars who went to school in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

1. Halle Berry

School: Bedford High School (Bedford, OH) – Class of 1984

Berry became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and won an Academy Award for Monster’s Ball. She also led major films like X-Men, Die Another Day, and John Wick: Chapter 3.