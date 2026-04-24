15 Hip-Hop & R&B Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2026

Cleveland’s concert calendar is stacked in 2026, with major hip-hop and R&B artists lining up shows across Northeast Ohio.

From arena tours to smaller, intimate venues, fans will have plenty of chances to catch their favorite artists live this year. Here’s a look at some of the biggest hip-hop and R&B concerts coming to Cleveland and the surrounding area in 2026.

1. A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb Tour

Date: May 29, 2026

Venue: Rocket Arena

Rocky hits Cleveland while building momentum around his long-awaited Don’t Be Dumb album. Fans expect a mix of new material and his biggest hits.