15 Hip-Hop & R&B Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2026
15 Hip-Hop & R&B Concerts Coming To Cleveland In 2026
- Cleveland hosts a packed concert schedule in 2026, featuring major hip-hop and R&B artists.
- The lineup includes a mix of arena tours, smaller venue shows, and local artist showcases.
- Fans can expect performances by stars like A$AP Rocky, Usher, J. Cole, and more across Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland’s concert calendar is stacked in 2026, with major hip-hop and R&B artists lining up shows across Northeast Ohio.
From arena tours to smaller, intimate venues, fans will have plenty of chances to catch their favorite artists live this year. Here’s a look at some of the biggest hip-hop and R&B concerts coming to Cleveland and the surrounding area in 2026.
1. A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb Tour
Date: May 29, 2026
Venue: Rocket Arena
Rocky hits Cleveland while building momentum around his long-awaited Don’t Be Dumb album. Fans expect a mix of new material and his biggest hits.
Trevor Jackson – The Healing Out Loud Tour
Date: May 7, 2026
Venue: House of Blues Cleveland
Jackson blends smooth R&B with fan-favorite tracks tied to his recent projects. This one leans intimate and vocal-heavy.
Open Mike Eagle
Date: May 10, 2026
Venue: Beachland Ballroom
An underground hip-hop favorite, Open Mike Eagle brings a lyrically driven set tied to his latest conceptual releases.
Trombone Shorty & Tank and the Bangas – LET’S GO GET ‘EM TOUR
Date: June 16, 2026
Venue: Cain Park
A live-band fusion of funk, hip-hop, and R&B. Tank and the Bangas continue to build off their Grammy-winning momentum.
Post Malone – Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2
Date: June 25, 2026
Venue: Huntington Bank Field
Post Malone returns with a massive stadium show while continuing his genre-blending run across hip-hop and melodic rap hits.
Usher & Chris Brown – The R&B Tour
Date: July 7, 2026
Venue: Huntington Bank Field
Two R&B heavyweights link up for one of the biggest tours of the year. Expect classics plus newer material from both catalogs.
J. Cole – The Fall-Off Tour
Date: August 15, 2026
Venue: Rocket Arena
Cole’s tour is tied to his long-anticipated album The Fall-Off, making this one of the most anticipated hip-hop stops of the year.
Pitbull & Lil Jon – I’m Back Tour
Date: September 16, 2026
Venue: Blossom Music Center
High-energy party vibes with crossover appeal. Lil Jon keeps it rooted in hip-hop while Pitbull brings global hits.
smokedope2016 – The Comedown Tour
Date: June 2026 (Exact date TBA)
Venue: House of Blues Cleveland Cambridge Room
A rising name in underground rap, smokedope2016 represents the next wave with a growing online fanbase.
Hustle & Culture Showcase – Live Event
Date: May 8, 2026
Venue: Happy Dog
A local-heavy showcase highlighting Cleveland’s hip-hop scene. Expect a mix of emerging artists and regional buzz.
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Summer Walker – Still Over It Tour
Date: July 20, 2026
Venue: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI)
Summer Walker continues her run as one of R&B’s biggest voices, performing fan favorites along with newer material.
Ari Lennox – The Vacancy Tour
Date: May 17, 2026
City/Venue: Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit
Ari Lennox brings her soulful R&B sound to Detroit with support acts on her Vacancy Tour, continuing momentum from her recent releases.
Don Toliver – Octane Tour
Date: June 4, 2026
City/Venue: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Toliver hits a major arena stop while riding the wave of his melodic trap catalog and recent project success.
Juvenile & The 400 Degree Band – The Desk Experience
Date: June 20, 2026
City/Venue: Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
A nostalgia-heavy hip-hop show centered around Juvenile’s classic era, backed by a live band for a different feel.
Wale & Smino – Everything Is A Lot Tour
Date: June 30, 2026
City/Venue: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
This co-headlining tour blends lyrical rap and melodic flows, with both artists continuing to push recent projects and fan favorites.
From stadium tours to underground showcases, Cleveland’s 2026 concert lineup proves the city remains a strong stop for hip-hop and R&B artists.
With more tours expected to be announced throughout the year, this list will only continue to grow.