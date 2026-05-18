Cavs Dominate Game 7 vs. Pistons

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The Cleveland Cavaliers delivered their biggest playoff win in years Sunday night, rolling past the Pistons 125-94 in Game 7. The win clinched a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018.

It’s also the first time Cleveland advances to the ECF without a guy named LeBron James.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 26 points while adding eight assists and seven rebounds. Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill each had 23 points. Evan Mobley’s double-double, 21 points and 12 rebounds, helped Cleveland dominated both ends of the floor.

The Cavs took control early and never looked back. Cleveland built a double-digit lead in the first half then exploded in the third. Cleveland shot better than 50% from the field while holding Detroit to just 35.3% shooting. The Cavs also outrebounded the Pistons 50-41.

Detroit struggled to find offensive rhythm throughout the night. Cade Cunningham missed all seven of his three-point attempts while the Pistons failed to recover after falling behind early.

The victory sends Cleveland into a highly anticipated Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the New York Knicks. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

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