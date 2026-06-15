MAGA Sports Spectacle UFC Freedom 250 Was A Racist Hot Mess

Getty Images / UFC Freedom 250

No surprise, UFC Freedom 250 was hot a** mess with hints of racism.

In what looked like a scene straight out of Idiocracy, Trump, with some help from his buddy Dana White, turned the White House lawn into a spectacle that only Trump’s fervent supporters would love.

The event, which also coincided with Trump’s 80th birthday, was supposed to be celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, but it was nothing but a showcase of all that’s wrong with this country.

Those who managed to score tickets, along with Trump’s cabinet and other sycophants, sat their behinds under the 90-foot arch, hilariously named the claw, which was not only an eyesore but also caused problems for planes flying into Washington, D.C., leading to Trump pausing flights due to the fight.

Bruh.

Anyway, following a weather delay because even Mother Nature was over this nonsense, the action in the octagon went on, and it delivered on the nonsense as Trump, along with his “wife,” Melania Trump, and UFC CEO Dana White watched ringside.

To add to the theatrics, and also prove this had nothing to do with celebrating America. Still, more so, celebrating Orange Mussolini, in a cringeworthy spectacle, White and Trump walked from the White House to the ring, where he was greeted with loud, inorganic applause from the remaining few people who honestly still rock with him.

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One Fighter Went Full Racist & Called Former First Lady Michelle Obama A Man

But one moment really put in perspective that this event reeked of racism.

After winning his heavyweight fight against Derrick Lewis on the White House lawn, Josh Hokit was interviewed on the Paramount+ livestream by Joe Rogan, and he used the moment to make a disgusting swipe at former First Lady Michelle Obama during his post-fight interview, calling her a man.

Dana White did respond to the comment, slamming it in a text message to Time Magazine, writing:

“I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families. Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense,” White said.

As expected, social media had plenty to say about the struggle fest that was UFC Freedom 250, especially what Hokit said about our forever first lady.

“They really let a UFC fighter call our only Black First Lady a man on the White House lawn at an official White House event … while thousands cheered and the biggest podcaster in the world smiled. There is no economic policy fix for this. Many of these people are just racist,” Congressman Christian D. Menefee wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

You can see more reactions below.