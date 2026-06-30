LeBron James Leaving Lakers, Will Play Elsewhere In 2026-27

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Richard Rodriguez / Getty

LeBron James’ Lakers career is reportedly coming to an end.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said James will play during the 2026-27 season. Paul also said James informed the Lakers they can move forward without him. The four-time NBA champion plans to continue his career with another franchise. The decision immediately becomes the NBA’s biggest offseason storyline.

A Historic Lakers Run Comes To An End

James signed with the Lakers during the summer of 2018 and quickly restored championship expectations in Los Angeles. He led the franchise to the 2020 NBA championship inside the NBA Bubble. The title marked the Lakers’ 17th championship in franchise history.

James also became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer during his Lakers tenure. Even in his 40s, James remained one of basketball’s most productive players.

His final seasons featured another roster reset. The Lakers paired him with Luka Dončić to chase another championship. That partnership now appears destined to end after only one season together.

Golden State Emerges As A Serious Contender

Attention now shifts toward James’ next destination.

The Golden State Warriors continue generating the strongest speculation around the league. Reports have linked Golden State to James for multiple seasons and mutual interest has reportedly remained strong throughout that time.

A partnership with Stephen Curry could instantly reshape the NBA title race. At minumum, pairing those two legendary players would be a fun season for almost any NBA fan.

Could Cleveland Make One More Run?

Another Cavaliers reunion is already dominating conversations across Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland cannot be completely ruled out because of James’ deep ties to the organization. He delivered the city’s first major professional championship in 52 years, and his 2016 Finals performance remains one of basketball’s greatest achievements.

Still, league expectations may point elsewhere.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Cavaliers already feature one of the NBA’s youngest contenders. Their current roster is built around Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Adding James would require significant financial and roster changes.

For now, a third Cleveland chapter appears unlikely. However, James has changed NBA history before.

Until he announces his next team, every contender will remain under the microscope.

LeBron Gets Emotional Watching Tribute Video From Cavs in Cleveland

Lakers Fan Sues LeBron Over “Second Decision” Tease

Dad Mode: LeBron James Scolds Bronny James Mid-Game After A Bad Pass