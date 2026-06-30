Columbus Cooling Centers & Heat Resources

Source: Tetiana Shvets / Getty

With temperatures expected to reach the mid and upper 90s this week, Columbus officials are expanding cooling resources across the city.

MORE: Everything You Need For A 4th of July Themed Party

Cooling Centers

Extended Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Effective: Beginning June 30, 2026, until the extreme heat subsides

Cooling centers will operate at the following Columbus Recreation and Parks Department community centers:

Dodge Community Center

Driving Park Community Center

Glenwood Community Center

Linden Community Center

Marion Franklin Community Center

Additional Information

Regular community center hours are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Complimentary water and non-perishable food items will be available.

Supplies are being provided courtesy of Giant Eagle.

Outdoor Pools

Extended Hours: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Effective: Beginning June 30, 2026, until the heat subsides

Admission to all city pools will be free during the heat emergency.

Pool locations include:

Dodge Pool

Driving Park Pool

Glenwood Pool

Lincoln Pool

Maryland Pool

Tuttle Pool

Windsor Pool

Additional Information