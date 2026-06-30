Columbus Cooling Centers & Heat Resources
Columbus Cooling Centers & Heat Resources
With temperatures expected to reach the mid and upper 90s this week, Columbus officials are expanding cooling resources across the city.
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Cooling Centers
Extended Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Effective: Beginning June 30, 2026, until the extreme heat subsides
Cooling centers will operate at the following Columbus Recreation and Parks Department community centers:
- Dodge Community Center
- Driving Park Community Center
- Glenwood Community Center
- Linden Community Center
- Marion Franklin Community Center
Additional Information
- Regular community center hours are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Complimentary water and non-perishable food items will be available.
- Supplies are being provided courtesy of Giant Eagle.
Outdoor Pools
Extended Hours: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Effective: Beginning June 30, 2026, until the heat subsides
Admission to all city pools will be free during the heat emergency.
Pool locations include:
- Dodge Pool
- Driving Park Pool
- Glenwood Pool
- Lincoln Pool
- Maryland Pool
- Tuttle Pool
- Windsor Pool
Additional Information
- Capacity limits may be enforced.
- Residents should check for real-time status updates before arriving.
- A free Leisure Card is still required for entry.
- Proper swim attire is required.
Spraygrounds & Fountains
Extended Hours: Noon – 8 p.m.
Effective: Beginning June 30, 2026
Available locations:
- Blackburn Sprayground
- Barnett Sprayground
- Linden Sprayground
- Scioto Southland Sprayground
Libraries Open as Cooling Spaces
All branches of the Columbus Metropolitan Library are available for residents seeking relief from the heat during regular business hours.
Hot Weather Safety Tips
Columbus Public Health recommends residents:
- Drink water regularly, even if you are not thirsty.
- Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.
- Visit malls, libraries, movie theaters, or other public spaces if you do not have air conditioning.
- Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks.
- Eat lighter meals.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day.
- Check on family, friends, neighbors, and older adults.
- Learn the warning signs of heat-related illnesses.
- Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.
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Columbus Cooling Centers & Heat Resources was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com