Listen Live
Close
News

Columbus Cooling Centers & Heat Resources

Columbus Cooling Centers & Heat Resources

Published on June 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Close-up turquoise swimming pool water ripples with shimmering sunlight reflections beside a smooth tan tiled pool edge
Source: Tetiana Shvets / Getty

With temperatures expected to reach the mid and upper 90s this week, Columbus officials are expanding cooling resources across the city.

MORE: Everything You Need For A 4th of July Themed Party

Cooling Centers

Extended Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Effective: Beginning June 30, 2026, until the extreme heat subsides

Cooling centers will operate at the following Columbus Recreation and Parks Department community centers:

  • Dodge Community Center
  • Driving Park Community Center
  • Glenwood Community Center
  • Linden Community Center
  • Marion Franklin Community Center

Additional Information

  • Regular community center hours are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Complimentary water and non-perishable food items will be available.
  • Supplies are being provided courtesy of Giant Eagle.

Outdoor Pools

Extended Hours: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Effective: Beginning June 30, 2026, until the heat subsides

Admission to all city pools will be free during the heat emergency.

Pool locations include:

  • Dodge Pool
  • Driving Park Pool
  • Glenwood Pool
  • Lincoln Pool
  • Maryland Pool
  • Tuttle Pool
  • Windsor Pool

Additional Information

  • Capacity limits may be enforced.
  • Residents should check for real-time status updates before arriving.
  • A free Leisure Card is still required for entry.
  • Proper swim attire is required.

Spraygrounds & Fountains

Extended Hours: Noon – 8 p.m.
Effective: Beginning June 30, 2026

Available locations:

  • Blackburn Sprayground
  • Barnett Sprayground
  • Linden Sprayground
  • Scioto Southland Sprayground

Libraries Open as Cooling Spaces

All branches of the Columbus Metropolitan Library are available for residents seeking relief from the heat during regular business hours.

Hot Weather Safety Tips

Columbus Public Health recommends residents:

  • Drink water regularly, even if you are not thirsty.
  • Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.
  • Visit malls, libraries, movie theaters, or other public spaces if you do not have air conditioning.
  • Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks.
  • Eat lighter meals.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day.
  • Check on family, friends, neighbors, and older adults.
  • Learn the warning signs of heat-related illnesses.
  • Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.


Columbus Cooling Centers & Heat Resources was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close