15 Cleveland Restaurants Serving Incredible Mac And Cheese

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National Mac and Cheese Day arrives every July 14, giving comfort food lovers the perfect excuse to enjoy one of America’s favorite comfort foods. Whether you prefer a classic baked recipe, a creamy Southern-style version, or a bowl topped with brisket, lobster, or bacon, Greater Cleveland offers plenty of local restaurants that serve memorable mac and cheese.

Instead of ranking one restaurant above another (we don’t want any smoke!), we instead highlighted 15 locally owned spots that have built strong reputations for their cheesy creations.

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Our list features neighborhood favorites, soul food restaurants, barbecue joints, breweries, and upscale dining destinations. Together, they showcase the variety of mac and cheese available across Northeast Ohio.

If you’re looking for a reason to skip the boxed version today, these local restaurants make a great place to start.

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Editor’s Note: Restaurant menus can change. Check each restaurant’s official website before visiting to confirm current menu offerings and location details.

1. Lucky’s Café

Address: 777 Starkweather Ave., Cleveland

Lucky’s makes its baked mac and cheese with cheddar, Brie, Parmesan and mozzarella. The restaurant bakes the pasta with cream, tops it with brioche breadcrumbs and serves applesauce on the side.

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