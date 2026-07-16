Listen Live
Close
CLE

Why Cleveland’s Sky Looks So Hazy Right Now: Wildfire Smoke Explained

Canadian wildfire smoke has drifted into Northeast Ohio, leaving Cleveland with hazy skies and some of the poorest air quality of the summer.

Published on July 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Key Tower Cleveland Ohio Skyline With Dramatic Foggy and Cloudy Sky
Source: Jason Runnells / Getty

If the sky over Cleveland looks unusually gray or hazy today, you’re not imagining it.

Smoke from large wildfires burning in Canada has drifted south into Northeast Ohio. That smoke has reduced visibility and caused air quality to worsen across much of the region. Forecasters say the smoky conditions could linger until weather patterns shift.

The smoke contains tiny particles known as PM2.5. These particles are small enough to enter the lungs and bloodstream. They can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat. They can also trigger asthma attacks and make breathing more difficult for people with heart or lung conditions.

Air quality in parts of Northeast Ohio has reached unhealthy or hazardous levels because of the wildfire smoke. Health officials recommend limiting time outdoors until conditions improve, especially for children, older adults, pregnant women, and anyone with respiratory problems.

Even healthy adults may notice symptoms. You could experience a scratchy throat, watery eyes, coughing, or shortness of breath after spending extended time outside. If possible, keep windows closed and run your air conditioning on recirculate. An air purifier with a HEPA filter can also help reduce indoor smoke particles.

If you must spend long periods outdoors, experts recommend reducing strenuous activity. An N95 mask can help filter many of the fine particles found in wildfire smoke, although it does not remove every pollutant.

Canadian wildfire smoke has affected the Great Lakes and Northeast several times in recent years. Weather patterns can carry smoke hundreds or even thousands of miles from active fires. This latest plume has reached Ohio, turning the sky noticeably hazier than normal and reducing air quality across the Cleveland area.

Related Tags

Canada Cleveland Northeast Ohio

More from WERE-AM 1490

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close