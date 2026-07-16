NextGenNYC: Riley Burruss Addresses Boozy Birkin Blowup After Seemingly Threatening To Throw A Glass–‘Nieces Mess Up Too’

Riley Burruss knows she crossed the line. The Next Gen NYC star and daughter of Kandi Burruss is addressing her actions after Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo show featured her heavily intoxicated and seemingly threatening to throw a glass at her castmate, Georgia McCann.

Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

During the latest episode of the show, a girls’ night spiraled after Riley repeatedly clashed with Georgia following several rounds of drinks. The confrontation began when Riley accused Georgia of using ketamine before escalating into personal insults, including a jab about her finances and lack of ability to afford a Birkin bag.

Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

“I’m not drinking a drink you drank. You probably have some ketamine in it,” a clearly intoxicated Riley said.

A stunned Georgia denied the accusation.

“I’ve never been on drugs around you in my life. Why is this coming up?” she replied.

As Riley continued ranting and calling her “crazy,” Georgia pushed back.

“Riley, it’s a very specific claim to make that I’m a ketamine addict. Where are you hearing this?”

The exchange only intensified as Riley continued berating Georgia while the rest of the group looked on. Hoping to diffuse the situation, Kim Zolciak’s daughter Ariana Biermann suggested everyone toast with water in an effort to help Riley sober up.

Instead, Riley doubled down.

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“I know you’re not a part of this cheers, because you can’t afford a Birkin,” she told Georgia.

The tense dinner reached its peak when Riley picked up a glass as though she were about to throw it, before instead threatening to slap Georgia with a slice of pizza.

As clips of the confrontation quickly spread across social media, viewers also watched Kandi Burruss FaceTime her daughter in the episode to ask what had happened following the explosive night.

During a FaceTime call featured in the episode, Riley admitted that Georgia “triggers” her.

“Georgia triggers me, and I feel like she’s really good at it,” Riley said.

Kandi then asked, “What did she say that made you want to throw a glass at her?” Riley denied she intended to throw it and explained in a confessional the pressures of growing into adulthood in the public eye.

Before hanging up, Kandi offered one final piece of advice:

“I’mma need you to start letting me know when things happen instead of someone else sending articles about my child. I don’t like it.” “Yeah, I don’t like it either,” Riley replied.

She was later seen in the episode texting an apology to Georgia and said during the Bravo series aftershow that she regrets her actions.

She added, however, that she felt provoked.

“I regret that, but at the same time, sometimes you can only handle so much,” said Riley. “And so sometimes your emotions get the best of you. And all you can do is learn from that and move forward.”



She continued,

“I don’t appreciate the way that I’ve made Georgia feel, but at the same time, I don’t appreciate the way she’s made me feel, and I feel like I’ve been very apologetic and tried to create some resolution.”

Riley Reacts To Next Gen NYC Moment

On Thursday, Riley addressed the drama while also taking accountability.

She posted a humorous video featuring audio saying;

“I don’t know what the heck I did wrong. I did exactly as the directions said. I made two rights and one left, and somehow this is not my therapist’s office.” She then acknowledged her behavior in the caption, writing:

“obviously know what i did wrong but hey nieces mess up too.”

Riley’s Next Gen NYC drama comes amid her making headlines for addressing her mom Kandi and stepdad Todd Tucker’s divorce for the first time.

Hit the flip for that.