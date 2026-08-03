Car Smashes Through Front of Cleveland Bar, Driver Charged with OVI
Suspected Impaired Driver Crashes Through Euclid Tavern
A driver suspected of being impaired crashed through the front of a Cleveland-area bar early Monday morning, according to Euclid police.
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The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. at Cebars Euclid Tavern, located at 595 E. 185th Street.
Police said the driver continued through the building after entering through the front. The vehicle eventually came to a stop against the tavern’s back wall.
A witness told FOX 8 that the driver had been inside the bar earlier that night.
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Driver Charged With OVI
Police have not publicly identified the driver.
Authorities said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, commonly known as OVI in Ohio.
Other people were inside the bar when the crash happened, according to a FOX 8 crew at the scene. Police reported no additional injuries.
Authorities have not released further details about the driver or the moments leading up to the crash.