Cam Newton Claps Back At Tua Tagovailoa As Beef Escalates, X Piles On Dolphins QB

Published on September 29, 2025

The Miami Dolphins are 0-3 on the season, and as the quarterback, most of the blame is falling on Tua Tagovailoa.

Sports pundits have, of course, had their way with Tagovailoa’s performance, notably Cam Newton, who’s flabbergasted that he’s making $51.3 million a year and his performance is as lackluster as it has been, with a quarterback rating of 35.7.

Newton called him out on an episode of First Take this week, comparing him to other quarterbacks.

“This is the frustrating reality we are faced with, not just as fans but as people who observe this game,” Newton said. “Tua Tagovailoa is making more than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, and Jayden Daniels. Am I pocket watching? No, no, no. I’m putting things in perspective here. … Bro, what you’re being paid, what you’re asked to do, what you have the capability of, from one quarterback to the other.”

Newton added that he’s also got better offensive weapons at his disposal, like the Dolphins’ wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but he’s still unable to produce.

“ I look at his situation like, bro, come on, dawg. Especially when you’ve got a Ferrari and a Lamborghini and other amenities that some quarterbacks wish they had.”

Tagovailoa wasn’t a fan of Newton’s comments and gave a brutal response directly to him when asked by the media on Thursday.

“Anybody can play quarterback in this league, then,” Tagovailoa said. “I mean, I want to see anybody on the streets come play quarterback. Cam’s doing his thing, for sure, but I think it’s easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it that way or talk about what someone else is doing wrong when you’re not going out and having to do the same as them. It’s easy to do that. I think anybody can do that. I don’t think anybody can play quarterback.”

Now, we know Tagovailoa is 27 years old, but he’s got to be old enough to remember that not too long ago Newton was in the NFL, earning an MVP, three Pro Bowl appearances, most rushing TDs by a QB in NFL history, and a 15-1 record en route to his 2015 Super Bowl appearance.

 Newton snapped back at Tagovailoa with some tough love, saying he knows his ceiling is much higher than what he’s shown this season.

When I see the situation that has taken place in Miami. It’s more ‘Love Island’ drama than football,” Newton added. “And in large part, I wouldn’t say it’s all on Tua, but it is a main ingredient, and I just know what he’s capable of.

Social media is roasting Tagovailoa for acting like Newton isn’t an accomplished vet. See the reactions below. 

Cam Newton Claps Back At Tua Tagovailoa As Beef Escalates, X Piles On Dolphins QB  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

