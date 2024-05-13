Listen Live
Sports

Cavs: Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty


Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game 4 matchup between the Cavs and Boston Celtics. He has a calf injury.

The game is in Cleveland and tips off at 7 p.m.

Boston took back control of the series after a 106-93 victory in Cleveland on Saturday. Mitchell scored 33 points. He went 12-22 from the field and 7-12 from 3. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 33 points and 13 rebounds.

The Celtics are up 2-1 in this Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.

Mitchell is currently suffering from a left calf strain, according to ESPN.

Cavs big man Jarrett Allen is also questionable for tonight’s game. He’s missed the last 6 playoff games, going back to the first round, with a rib injury.

Cavs: Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

2. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

3. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

4. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

5. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

6. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

7. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

8. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

9. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

10. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

Trending
News

The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’

National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

News

Missing 14-Year-Old Found In Cleveland Home

Police, sirens and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation and barricade in night for warning, danger or sign. Forensic inspection, street or road with security for robbery, murder and no entry
News

Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead

Police car at night
News

Body Cam Footage Shows Akron Cop Shoot Black Teen

10 items
Local

This Ohio Town Ranked Among Best In Midwest By USA Today

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close