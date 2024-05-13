LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game 4 matchup between the Cavs and Boston Celtics. He has a calf injury.

The game is in Cleveland and tips off at 7 p.m.

Boston took back control of the series after a 106-93 victory in Cleveland on Saturday. Mitchell scored 33 points. He went 12-22 from the field and 7-12 from 3. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 33 points and 13 rebounds.

The Celtics are up 2-1 in this Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.

Mitchell is currently suffering from a left calf strain, according to ESPN.

Cavs big man Jarrett Allen is also questionable for tonight’s game. He’s missed the last 6 playoff games, going back to the first round, with a rib injury.

Cavs: Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com