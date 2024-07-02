Listen Live
Sports

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension

Published on July 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Cleveland Cavaliers Introduce Donovan Mitchell

Source: Nick Cammett / Getty

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell have finally agreed on a contract extension that will keep Spida in Cleveland for three more years.

Mitchell signed a max deal totalling $150.3M through 2027.

Keep scrolling to check out some of his biggest plays as a Cleveland Cavalier!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

The Cavaliers have had a busy offseason. Cleveland dismissed head coach J.B. Bickerstaff following a second round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. They then announced Kenny Atkinson as the new head coach following him being an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors and former head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite only playing 55 games for Cleveland last season, Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. He shot 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from three.

Cleveland hopes to see further development of its core four under the new coaching staff. Atkinson says he expects forward Evan Mobley to join Mitchel, Darius Garland and Jarret Allen as an All Star in the near future. While a lot has been made of the overlapping skill sets of the Cavs high profile gaurds and big men, Atkinson seems to be looking at that as a positive.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension

2. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension

3. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension

4. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension

5. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension

6. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension

7. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension

8. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension

9. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension

10. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension

Trending
National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

2 items
Sports

MLB To Integrate Negro Leagues Statistics into Record Books, Josh Gibson Stands Out

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 Arizona at USC
Sports

Bronny James Drafted By The Los Angeles Lakers

5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Contests

Text Club $1000 Cash Prize Sweepstakes

10 items
News

Camels Escape At Cedar Point, Video Gets Mixed Reactions

6 items
News

Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close