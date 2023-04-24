Fans Tough on Donovan Mitchell After Dismal Playoff Game in New York

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cleveland Cavaliers made the playoffs this season for the first time without LeBron James since 1998, but the show may be coming to an end a bit prematurely.

The Cavs are down 3 games to 1 in the best-of-seven opening-round series against the New York Knicks. After dropping game 1, they tied it up at home in game 2. However, they’ve dropped back-to-back weekend games in NY, and now are just one loss away from being back in the offseason.

Cleveland lost game 4 in dreadful fashion. The Cavs failed to score 100 points for the third time in four games against the Knicks, and overall have just played inefficient basketball throughout the entire round. Donovan Mitchell took full responsibility for the last loss but also chimed in that the series still isn’t over.

Mitchel shot just 5-18 and went 0-4 from three. He finished with just 11 points and had a -11 net rating.

Game 5 is Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Will the Cavaliers have enough resilience to stretch the series to game 6?

