Get The Look: Recreate These Celebs’ Enchanting Met Gala Beauty Moments

The 2024 Met Gala has left the building, but the spirit of the riveting beauty looks are still lingering. It went down at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City last night, where the stars paraded the venue in their most fabulous versions of the “The Garden of Time” style theme. From Keke Palmer to Cardi B, the girls snapped on the red carpet. Their ensembles were on-theme and on-point, and their alluring hairstyles and gorgeous made-up faces also made compelling statements.

The Met Gala is the premier event in the fashion industry. It gathers all the stars in one room to show off their adoration for the art of style. Previous Met Gala affairs have birthed some of our all-time favorite looks donned by celebrities like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Zendaya, Billy Porter, and more. This year’s soiree was no different, giving us mesmerizing costumes and beauty moments that will forever live rent-free in our heads. The couture gowns were spellbinding, and the glam that accompanied said gowns was the icing on the cake.

Met Gala Beauty Glam

Keke Palmer’s exaggerated high ponytail was the talk of the Met Gala carpet as it added charm to her captivating Marc Jacobs gown. Her hairstylist was going for “fantasy” hair, and she slayed Palmer’s ponytail with her very own product, Bold Hold Lace.

The Nope movie star’s makeup resembled an actual filter, giving her a dreamy essence. “I achieved that flawless base with my holy grail, Milk Hydro Grip Primer. Paired with the Hydro Grip Setting Spray, it’s a recipe for a glow that lasts all day,” explained Palmer’s Met Gala MUA, Kenya Alexis.

Jump in below for a step-by-step guide on Palmer’s makeup look for the Met Gala. Also, get the scoop on Taraji P. Henson’s floral-adorned hairdo, Cynthia Erivo’s skin-like makeup, Naomi Campbell’s glam and more!

