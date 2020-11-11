Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine address the Buckeye state with a very serious warning for the state. Ohio is in the midst of its third and largest spike.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
All of Ohio is in a critical state, the week of November 4th 104 Ohioans died, November 10th the state had the highest number of cases in a single day of 6,500. DeWine stated that attending gatherings can be extremely dangerous and to please stay home when you can.
DeWine has asked that Ohioans wear a mask “that friends, neighbors, and family members might live.” DeWine also implemented new maks order for businesses with three provisions. Violations can result in warnings first but follow by with closure of a store if still found in violation. If you are out at an establishment you are to keep your mask on unless you are actively eating or drinking. Dancing and games will be prohibited. DeWine also said that a reassessment of this will be made in about a week. If things are not improving, possible closure of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, and more could happen.
Watch the full speech
See below for further details.
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Lyft Promises to Defend Drivers And Protect Riders After Texas Anti-Abortion Law Goes Into Effect
- Buffalo Mayor Myron Brown Lost His Primary, Now A Trump-Appointed Judge Is Helping Him Get On The November Ballot
- Black Democratic Candidates Won Big In 2020 Defying Traditional Notions Of Electability
- Petty Or Nah? Newlyweds Post A $240 Invoice They Sent To Their No Show Guests
- The Truth Behind The Opioid Epidemic [SPONSORED]
- QAnon Capitol Rioter Who Chased Hero Officer Eugene Goodman Is Re-Jailed Over Internet ‘Addiction’ To Right-Wing Sites
- RIP: Dontrell Stephens Was Shot And Paralyzed By Police, Won A $22 Million Settlement, Then Died Without Seeing A Dime
- Ex-DA Indicted In Ahmaud Arbery Case After Judge Rules His Past Run-Ins With Cops Can’t Be Used In Murder Trial
- Sabrina Elba Shows Us Who’s The Boss In This Custom BOSS Pantsuit
- Black People Face Deadliest Risk From Climate Change Effects Like Hurricane Ida, EPA Report Confirms
Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com