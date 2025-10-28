Listen Live
Sports

Jaylen Brown Goes Viral For Rubbing Fake Hairline On OG Anunoby’s Jersey In Celtics Loss

Published on October 28, 2025

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks

Source: Al Bello / Getty

The Boston Celtics are having a rough time.

On top of Jayson Tatum tearing his Achilles in the postseason, and legend Paul Pierce getting arrested on suspicion of DUI, now they’ve started their season 0-2.

Even worse? The team’s second loss came at the hands of their East Coast rival, the New York Knicks, and some slight embarrassment for their former Finals MVP. During Thursday night’s game at Madison Square Garden, as the seconds dwindled in the third quarter, Jaylen Brown took the ball upcourt as his team trailed by 19 points.

But he was met with OG Anunoby defending him, so when he tried to create space, he put his head into Anunoby’s chest before pulling up for a mid-range with two seconds left on the shot clock. Not only did he brick the shot, but his head butt left a black mark on Anunoby’s No.8 jersey. 

So instead of fans cheering for his team’s high 27-point performance, they were more concerned with cracking jokes at what appears to be his use of a fake hairspray to keep his hairline looking crispy. 

Much of the rest of the game didn’t go the Celtics’ way, either, as they lost 105-95, which makes it look closer than it actually was. The Knicks led most of the night, and at halftime they had a 64-44 lead. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Celtics kept chipping at it and eventually got the deficit down to single digits, only for Jalen Brunson to score a few baskets to his game total of 31 points. Karl Anthony Towns also helped out massively on the offensive end with 26 points and 13 rebounds. 

In a post-game interview, Brown didn’t mention the hairline gaffe and was more focused on the loss as he learns to play without Tatum.

“Every game, you’ve got to fight. We had a lot of chances tonight, even though New York felt like they were in control,” Brown said. “We were still in striking distance. We make a couple shots, get a couple rebounds and plays go our way and we’re right in the game. So we’ve just got to keep our head up and get better every game. I’ve got some stuff I see I can work on, and can see where I can get other guys open and find them easier looks. So, I’m learning too. I’m learning in this new role. I’m finding ways to make everyone around me better.”

But don’t worry, social media has more than enough to say about the hairspray.

Jaylen Brown Goes Viral For Rubbing Fake Hairline On OG Anunoby’s Jersey In Celtics Loss was originally published on cassiuslife.com

