The Met Gala 2023 is here, and the glam looks are breathtaking! Karl Lagerfeld’s spirit permeates through the event, with all the lavish accouterments elevating each ensemble. From Lagerfeld’s signature gold chains to fabulous sunglasses, the glam at this year’s Met Gala is dominant.
MUST SEE: Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala
Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy is all about classic couture mixed with a bit of jazz. The fashion designer always spiced his monotone garbs up with fierce gloves, chic sunglasses, and a gold chain or two accompanying his blouses.
MUST SEE: These Celebs Wore Braids On The Met Gala Red Carpet
Tonight, the Met Gala attendees honor Lagerfeld’s legacy with their styles. And they are not holding back with their elaborate dresses and eye-catching accessories. To get a full dose of chic drama, see which celebrities brought the glitz and glam to this year’s Met Gala below.
Met Gala 2023 Best Glam Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Michaela CoelSource:Getty
Glamour would resemble Michaela Coel’s Met Gala look if glam was a person. The stunning actress wowed in a custom Schiaparelli ornate gown dripping with gold and silver embellishments. She didn’t hold back on the accessories rocking bold gold earrings and rings.
2. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice’s Balmain textured gown was accented with tiny white beads, complete with sheer panels. However, her glam moment was the vintage camera that she toted to add a pop of fun to her look.
3. La La AnthonySource:Getty
La La Anthony was a sight to behold in Sergio Hudson. Gold chains, an oversized gold cuff bracelet, and vintage cat-eye sunglasses elevated her dress. Her accessories were definitely a bold nod to Lagerfeld’s fashion legacy.
4. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat stole the show in Oscar de la Renta. Her glam moment consisted of her bejeweled cat hood and forehead gem that added pizazz to her shimmery gown.
5. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer personified glamour in a strapless Sergio Hudson gown that featured 12,000 Swarovski crystals. She paired her decorative look with teased hair, a baby blue cape, and pink square earrings.
6. Halle BaileySource:Getty
All hail Halle Bailey! Her sheer, decorative Gucci gown was dripping with glam. The singer’s fancy frock fit her toned body, and her ruffle coat added edge to her outfit. Bailey styled her look with diamond drop earrings.
7. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
Naomi Campbell in Chanel is art! Her gorgeous gown was adorned with silver embellishments that took her dress to the next level. She complemented her look with a silver bracelet, arm cuffs, and drop diamond earrings.
8. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Janelle Monae didn’t disappoint in a structured Thom Browne tent dress and gorgeous headpiece, giving us a peel-and-reveal into a CC bikini.
9. TemsSource:Getty
Rems wore a whimsical headpiece to the 2023 Met Gala carpet to accentuate her head-turning Robert Wun gown.
10. Viola DavisSource:Getty
Viola Davis’ melanin stole the show on the carpet. Between these fabulous magenta feathers and her natural fro, we’re obsessed!
11. RihannaSource:Getty
Rihanna is the glam queen. She blessed the Met Gala carpet in an all-white Valentino gown that proved she understood the assignment! Her dress fit perfectly over her pregnant belly and flared into a full train. The Fenty CEO added the glamour with her floral cape that was a nod to Karl Lagerfeld and the Chanel Camellia flower.